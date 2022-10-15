With a chance to move toward the top spot in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs skated away with a 5-4 overtime win over first-place Kenai River on the road Friday night.
The first Club 49 showdown between the Ice Dogs and Brown Bears, two of the league's three Alaska teams, drew an excited crowd of 1,200 that sparked the home team to leads of 1-0 in the first period, 2-1 in the second stanza and 3-2 in the final period of regulation.
“It wasn’t pretty all the time, but I liked our resiliency, I liked that they kept going," Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison of the game in which the Ice Dogs never led until the overtime goal. "You know, they’d tie it up, then they’d go behind, but they always kept pushing."
The game came down to two consecutive shots by Fairbanks native Billy Renfrew, making his first appearance in his third season for the Ice Dogs, who tied the game at the end of the third period before scoring the winning goal 23 seconds into overtime.
“Good players are good players, and they make the people around them better, and Billy is a good player,” Allison said. “He’s conscientious both with and without the puck, and it’s great to have him.”
The win pulled the Ice Dogs into second place in the standings, within 3 points of the Bears who earned a point with the overtime loss.
The Bears' first goal came as Jack Thomas returned to the ice from a 2-minute power play and Nick Stevens slammed the puck over Kayden Hargraves. He was assisted be Caleb Huffman and Garrett Drotts.
Fairbanks scored a power play goal when Owen Penny was called for hooking and Domenick Evtimov knocked a wrist shot past Kenai River goalie Nils Wallstrom to tie the game at 11:31. Evtimov was assisted by Brady Welsch and Julian Recine.
The Bears carried a power play into the second period after a cross checking penalty on Recine, enabling Ashton Christman to give Kenai River a 2-1 lead one minute into the second period with an assist by Carson Triggs.
With 3:40 remaining in the period, Colin Goff tied the game at 2, assisted by Jake Cameron and Evtimov. It took less than a minute for the Brown Bears to regain a 3-2 lead with a goal by Drotts assisted by Luke Anderson and Monrean.
Goff made the first goal of the third period and his second of the night after an easy breakaway with 17:45 remaining, drawing the Dogs even at 3-3. But
Kenai River pulled ahead for the final time of the night with 9:49 remaining when Parker Lockwood sent the puck into the Fairbanks' net, assisted by Kotaro Tsutsumi and Luke Hause.
Fairbanks gained another power play 14:34 into the third period due to a checking call against Hunter Newhouse. With seconds remaining in the power play and 3:23 to go in regulation, Renfrew tied the game 4-4. He was assisted by Cameron Ricotta and Kole Altergott.
Renfrew, Ricotta, and Joey Potter represented the Ice Dogs in the 3-on-3 overtime matchup, with Renfrew scoring the winning goal less than 30 seconds into the period.
Allison hopes the offensive outburst will be something his team becomes accustomed to, with the five goals scored Friday night just one shy of the total the Ice Dogs' had scored in their first three October games.
“It’s something that they’re capable of doing, and it’s just that process of getting them to understand it and then embrace it," Allison said. "I think they’re really going to take off once that happens.”