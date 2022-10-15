Renfrew 1016

Fairbanks native Billy Renfrew scored the tying goal in the third period and the winning goal in overtime. 

With a chance to move toward the top spot in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs skated away with a 5-4 overtime win over first-place Kenai River on the road Friday night.

The first Club 49 showdown between the Ice Dogs and Brown Bears, two of the league's three Alaska teams, drew an excited crowd of 1,200 that sparked the home team to leads of 1-0 in the first period, 2-1 in the second stanza and 3-2 in the final period of regulation. 

