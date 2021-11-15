The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got back on track in front of a capacity crowd on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
After suffering three straight losses, Fairbanks powered its way to a 6-3 North American Hockey League victory against the Springfield Jr. Blues to move back into a tie for first place in the Midwest Division standings.
Fairbanks and Springfield have identical 13-7-0-1 for 27 points about a third of the way through the grueling NAHL season. They have split four games, all in Fairbanks, with the Ice Dogs holding a 15-14 advantage in goals scored.
After the Blues notched a 4-2 victory in Friday night’s series opener, a frustrated Ice Dogs squad laid everything on the line Saturday.
“As a whole we haven’t been playing well lately, so we focused on the simple things you need to do in order to win hockey games,” said Fairbanks forward Tyler Stewart, who led the Ice Dogs offensive attack with a pair of goals. “We did those things and we accomplished our goal of getting a win.”
“It was huge for us to rebound the way we did tonight,” added Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring, whose fifth goal of the season snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period to put Fairbanks ahead for good. “It feels good to be back on track and get a W after three consecutive losses.”
Stewart scored the Ice Dogs second goal in the first period and picked up what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second period.
“It’s been a while, so it felt great to pop a couple into the net tonight,” said Stewart, who picked up his seventh and eighth goals of the year.
After squandering 1-0 and 2-1 leads, the Ice Dogs took control of the game by scoring three goals in the span of about 3:30 minutes midway through the second period.
Ring’s goal put Fairbanks ahead for good at the 9:48 mark of the second period. Stewart made it 4-2 at 11:54 and Alexander Malinowski capped off the outburst at the 13:14 mark.
After Springfield cut the deficit to 5-3 early in the third period, Fairbanksan Billy Renfrew iced the decision with his 12th goal of the year at 15:48 of the third.
Fairbanks goalie Tyler Krivtsov earned the win and improved to 4-4-0-0 on the season with an 18-save performance.
“Tyler made some big plays and we used that energy to take it back down the ice and put it on their goalie,” Ring said. “We got a good win tonight.”
Jake Hale accounted for the Ice Dogs first goal of the game at the 1:16 mark of the first period.
While the Ice Dogs and Jr. Blues are tied for first place in the Midwest Division standings, the Anchorage Wolverines are sitting in third place with 25 points and the Wolverines have played three fewer games.
The Ice Dogs and Wolverines play two games at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage next weekend before the rivalry shifts to Fairbanks for two games on Thanksgiving Weekend.
“I’m excited for the chance to play Anchorage and we know they’ve got a great team,” Stewart said. “If we can continue to do the little things, I think we can be successful.”