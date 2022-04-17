The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will host the Minnesota Wilderness in their best-of-five playoff series beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The matchup was set Saturday night when the Anchorage Wolverines beat the Minnesota Magicians 5-1 to secure third place in the Midwest Division. The Springfield Jr. Blues had previously locked up second place behind the division champion Ice Dogs, and the Anchorage win dropped the Wilderness into the fourth and final playoff spot.
With home-ice advantage, the Ice Dogs will host games at the Big Dipper on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Should Fairbanks lose either or both of those games, a third game would be played at the Big Dipper Ice Arena at 5 p.m. Sunday.
If Fairbanks sweeps the first two games, the series will shift to Cloquet, Minnesota, with Fairbanks needing to win one road game in a maximum of three attempts to advance.
“We are expecting and preparing for an extremely competitive series,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “Minnesota is a lunchbox team who works hard in all aspects of the game, and they can bury the puck with the best of them.”
Fairbanks won three out of five regular-season meetings with the Wilderness.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11. In addition to purchasing them online at fairbanksicedogs.com, they are being sold at the Ice Dogs office, Eielson Community Center and Ft. Wainwright ASYMCA. Cash only sales are available at Play It Again Sports and Gene’s Chrysler.
After 4 p.m. game day, tickets can be purchased at the Big Dipper box office for $20 for adults and $15 for children 5-11. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.