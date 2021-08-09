The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be opening their home season in October, their regular season in September, and training camp at the end of August. Before all that, though, they’re putting on an event for their fans to get excited.
The 21st Annual Golf Scramble for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs is taking place Saturday, Aug. 28 and there are still spots open for those interested in participating.
Those interested in registering can do so at the Ice Dogs’ website or register the day of between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. with the Shot Gun Start at 9 a.m. Registration costs $800 per team and includes two golf carts per team, five greens fees, food, and beverage.
There will be prizes for Longest Drive (male and female), Closest to Pin (male and female), Gross Score (first, second, and third), and Net Score (first, second, and third). Mulligans are two per person or ten per team at $10 each person or $100 per team. It costs $50 per team to attempt the Bubba Drive (place the ball 150 yards from green on holes 1 and 10). It cost $950 to go all in.
Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt, head coach Trevor Stewart, and members of this year’s Ice Dogs team will all be in attendance. The first game of the season will be Sep. 10 at the Minnesota Magicians while the first home game will be Oct. 1 against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
