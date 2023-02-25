Playing perhaps their most complete game of the season, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs were rewarded with an overtime victory over their rival Anchorage Wolverines Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Brady Welsch scooped up a loose puck right in front of Anchorage goalie Shane Soderwall and rifled the puck into the net with 48.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Ice Dogs their only lead of the night, 4-3, after more than 64 minutes of highly competitive NAHL action.
Welsch’s game-winner highlighted a night where both teams played at a high energy level from start to finish in the NAHL contest.
“It was two good teams going at it all night long,” Fairbanks coach Dave Allison said. “It was a well-officiated game, both goalies played outstanding and both teams had a lot of opportunities throughout the game.”
The win enabled the Ice Dogs to pull within four points of the Wolverines in the battle for the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup. The two teams will square off again tonight at the Big Dipper. Anchorage now has 24 points, while the Ice Dogs have 20.
“We need to duplicate the way we played with energy and discipline tonight and use it to set the foundation for the rest of the season,” Allison said. “Staying out of the penalty box was big, really big.”
Anchorage had three minor penalties on the night and the Ice Dogs went 1 for 3 on the power play.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves had 33 saves on the night, including two inovertime. Soderwall finished with 34 saves, including three in the extra session.
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Ice Dogs tied the score just 50 seconds into the final 20 minutes of regulation when Julian Recine lit the lamp off assists from defensemen Joey Potter and Mac Gadowsky.
Anchorage struck first near the end of a wide open first period when Revelin Mack scored the first of his two goals with just over a minute remaining.
The two teams traded goals in the second period. Every time the Ice Dogs tied the score, the Wolverinesresponded with a goal of their own to take a 3-2 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.
The Ice Dogs knotted the score at the 5:06 mark when Justin Biraben took a pass off the boards from Billy Renfrew, broke free between the faceoff circles and rifled a shot past Soderwall. Jacob Conrad also registered an assist.
Nearly four minutes lalter, Mack scored his second goal of the game to give the Wolverines a 2-1 advantage.
The Ice Dogs power play came to life when Kole Altergot deflected the puck into the net off assists from Joey Potter and Julian Recine to pull Fairbankseven at 2-2.
Just 42 seconds later, Anchorage regained the lead when Aiden Westin scored from in close.