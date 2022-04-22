Brendan Miles scored 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the overtime period to give the Fairbanks Ice Dogs a 3-2 win Friday night and a 1-0 lead in their North American Hockey League playoff series with the Minnesota Wilderness.
Jacob Conrad and Tyler Stewart has scored goals during regulation for Fairbanks.
The second game of the series is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Should Fairbanks have one loss in the series at the end of Game 2, a third game will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. If Fairbanks wins the first two games, Game 3 will be played in Coquet, Minnesota, on April 29.
Should the Ice Dogs win their series against the Wilderness, they will face the winner of the other Midwest Division semifinal series between the Springfield Jr. Blues and the Anchorage Wolverines.
The Wolverines beat their hosts 2-1 for the second consecutive day on Friday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The third game of that series will be played Sunday afternoon in Springield.
