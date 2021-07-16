The NHL draft isn’t for a few weeks, but the NAHL draft wrapped up on Wednesday as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs welcomed the newest members of the Maroon and Blue.
The NAHL Entry Draft was held Tuesday morning with a grand total of 20 rounds. The Dogs ended up with five picks, one each in the first five rounds, to select five new members to the team for the upcoming season.
First up was the team’s first round pick Joseph Greniuk, a 6’1, 205 pound, 18-year old defenseman from Elk River/Zimmerman HS Elks. Greniuk was selected 19 overall after picking up 10 points in 17 games in the UMHSEL last season. In his final year of high school, Greniuk accounted for 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 25 games for Elk River.
Next up was the Ice Dogs’ second round pick, centre Dakota Macintosh, a 6’1, 174 pound 17-year old from the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA. Last year, Macintosh only played in four games with Winnipeg, but accounted for seven points. The year before, he was sensational, tallying 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. The year before with the WPU15 Warriors, he collected an astonishing 62 points (32 goals, 30 assists) in just 34 games. He was selected 48 overall.
Then came the third round where Fairbanks drafted 63 overall thanks to a previously agreed upon trade with Corpus Christi. The Dogs used that selection on defenseman Justin Chaput, a 5’10, 170 pound 17-year old from the Westminster School Martlets. Chaput didn’t play in ‘20-21, but in the ‘19-20 season in the NAPL18, he collected 35 points (five goals, 35 assists) in 57 games.
The 106 overall pick coming in the fourth round was used to select 5’11, 145 pound Cole Burke, a 17-year old forward from Detroit Little Caesars 16U. The Trenton, Michigan native didn’t play in the ‘20-21 season, but with Det. Little Caesars he collected three assists in 16 games in ‘19-20.
The final pick of the draft for the Dogs came in the fifth round, 135 overall when Fairbanks selected 6’1, 175-pound forward Nathan Stone, an 18-year old from the Milwaukee Power of the NA3HL. In 20 games last season, the native of Edina, Minnesota collected 15 points with six goals and nine assists.
The Ice Dogs opted to pass on the remainder of their picks.
In addition to the five players selected by the Dogs, Fairbanks native Levi Gho was selected by the Chippewa Steel 117 overall, the first pick of the fifth round. Gho played with Texas Brahmas last season and will be in the same division as the Dogs this year.
Gho was the only Fairbanks player selected in the draft.
