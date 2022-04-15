The Fairbanks Ice Dogs secured the top seed in the Midwest Division Friday, from which they’ll begin their path toward what they hope will be their fourth North American Hockey League’s Robertson Cup.
The Springfield Jr. Blues’ 5-4 overtime loss to Janesville Friday secured the division title for Fairbanks. Springfield will be the No. 2 seed in the division.
The third- and fourth-place spots are still up for grabs, as the Minnesota Wilderness, Janesville Jets and Anchorage Wolverines were all within one point of each other entering Friday night’s late game between the Minnesota Magicians and Anchorage.
Fairbanks will have home-ice advantage for its opening round, best-of-five series, playing host to games on April 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Depending on the distance between the two teams, the Ice Dogs might host a third game on April 24 at 5 p.m.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11. In addition to purchasing them online at fairbanksicedogs.com, they are being sold at the Ice Dogs office, Eielson Community Center and Ft. Wainwright ASYMCA, Play It Again Sports and Gene’s Chrysler.
After 4 p.m. game day, tickets can be purchased at the Big Dipper box office for $20 for adults and $15 for children 5-11. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The winner of the Ice Dogs’ opening series will play the winner of the other division semifinal in a five-game series under the same format. From there, the four division champions travel to Blaine — just north of Minneapolis — for the Robertson Cup.
Qualifying teams will be seeded based on their regular-season records, with a best-of-three series between the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds leading into a one-game championship on May 24.