An overtime goal by Cole Burke on Saturday gave Fairbanks another win over the Janesville Jets in their penultimate game of 2022.
“I think it was a good game,” coach Dave Allison said. “Anytime you can win — especially before Christmas — is good.”
Playing in Wisconsin just before the holidays also gave many of the Ice Dogs players’ families an opportunity to come support the team.
“The parents are really excited to see them; they’re such a big part of their careers and it’s always really nice,” Allison said. “To play in front of your parents it’s always special.”
While the Ice Dogs came away with a weekend sweep, the Jets were not interested in making Saturday’s match an easy one. Motivated by their 5-2 loss Friday, Janesville pulled ahead of Fairbanks early in the first when Connor Brown snuck the puck by Kayden Hargraves less than 3 minutes into the game.
The Ice Dogs managed to skate into the offensive zone with more frequency than during Friday night’s match, but the swarming Jets’ defense left little opportunity to put shots on goal. Frustrations began to mount as they had Friday night, resulting in two altercations near the Janesville goal.
A quick timeout from Allison steadied the players.
Five minutes into the second period and Just seconds after Noah Wood was released from the penalty box for tripping, Cole Burke put the first Ice Dogs goal on the board with an assist by McCabe Dvorak and Kole Altergott.
The Ice Dogs took the lead with 12 minutes to go in the second on a power play goal by Julian Recine, assisted by Jacob Conrad.
A recharged Jets defense began to pin the Ice Dogs in their defensive zone for much of the third period, and Ethan Begg eventually tied the game 2-2 with 14 minutes, 18 seconds to play.
The Ice Dogs couldn’t capitalize on a 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Begg, though, prompted by his response to a tripping penalty on Gunnar Williams that gave them a 6-on-4 advantage for two minutes.
Burke — assisted by Jake Cameron — scored his second goal of the night at the 3:45 mark of the extra period, sending the Ice Dogs into the break with a 17-11-3 record and 37 points, tied with Kenai River two points behind Minnesota.
