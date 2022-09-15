The Fairbanks Ice Dogs did a lot of things right in the opening game of the North American Hockey League Showcase on Wednesday in Blaine, Minnesota, but they still came up on the short end of the score.
Fairbanks scored the first goal of the game and outshot the Aberdeen, South Dakota, Wings 43-30, but came up on the short end of a 4-1 decision.
It was the Ice Dogs’ first loss of the season after sweeping a two-game road series against the Minnesota Wilderness last weekend in Cloquet, Minnesota.
“Sometimes you run into a hot goaltender and games like this happen,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said by cell phone following the game. “We had a lot of chances early but we just couldn’t find a way to get the puck in the net.”
The Ice Dogs outshot the Wings 19-10 in the first period and scored their lone goal at 15:26 of the opening session when Jake Cameron lit the lamp off an assist Colin Goff.
“We were all over them early, but eventually we got frustrated and stopped moving our legs,” Allison said.
Aberdeen goaltender Geno Pichora made 42 saves on the night and his teammates scored two goals each in the second and third periods to secure the victory in the Wings’ season-opener.
The Wings took the lead on a pair of power-play goals in the second period and scored two more even-strength markers in the third. The Ice Dogs went 0-for-6 on the power play, while Aberdeen was 2-for-6.
Aberdeen tied the score on a power-play tally by Nikolai Tishkevich 5:01 of the second period and went ahead for good on a man-advantage marker by Luke Lindsay at 17:16. Both players wound up with a goal and an assist on the night.
Alexander Gullichsen and Jaxon Grosdidier registered goals in the third period to help put the game away for Wings.
“Our defensemen have to work on keeping the play in front of them,” Allison said. “We let some guys get behind us and that hurt us tonight.”
Fairbanks goaltender Kayden Hargraves, the reigning NAHL Player of the Week, stopped 26 of the 30 shots that came his direction.
Alaska’s other two NAHL teams split their opening-round Showcase contests. The Kenai River Brown
Bears routed the Danbury, Connecticut, Jr. Hat Tricks 6-0, and the Anchorage Wolverines lost a 3-1
contest against the Amarillo Wranglers.