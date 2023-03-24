The Fairbanks Ice Dogs NAHL playoff hopes took another hit Friday night in
Soldotna.
Kenai River’s Hayden Walters snapped a 3-3 tie and scored the game-winning goal with 4:15 left in the third period as the Brown Bears handed the Ice Dogs their seventh straight loss.
The defeat dropped the Ice Dogs from third to fifth place NAHL Midwest Division standings. Fairbanks is now two points behind the third-place Chippewa Steel and one point behind Kenai River heading into
tonight’s rematch at the Soldotna Sports Center.
The top four teams at the end of the regular season move on to the Midwest Division playoffs. Fairbanks only has five games remaining in the season, while the other teams battling for playoff spots play anywhere from seven to nine games.
Kenai River scored on its first two shots, but the Ice Dogs fought back to tie the score at 2-2 by the end of the 20-minute session.
Hunter Newhouse and Noah Holt each scored their 10th goals of the season before the Ice Dogs got things figured out. Newhouse popped the puck into the net 50 seconds into the game and Holt tallied 16 seconds later to give the Brown Bears a 2-0 advantage.
Mac Gadowsky put the Ice Dogs on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal at the 4:40 mark of the opening stanza. It was his third goal of the season.
The Ice Dogs the game at 2-2 on a power-play goal off the stick of Tyler Herzberg at the 19:06 mark.
Herzberg’s 12 th goal of the season was assisted by Justin Biraben and Joey Potter.
The Ice Dogs took the lead at 8:55 of the second period when Colin Goff notched his 12 goal of the year. It was set up by Cole Burke and Jacob Conrad.
That lead lasted for just 23 seconds as Kenai’s Garrett Drotts tied the game at 3-3 with goal number24 of the season.
Kenai River goalie Nils Wallstrom stopped 32 shots on the night, while Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves was credited with 30 saves.
The Ice Dogs were one for two on the power play, while Kenai River failed to score on its only power play opportunity.
