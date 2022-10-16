A workmanlike effort enabled the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to complete a two-game sweep of the rival Kenai River Borwn Bears Saturday night in Soldotna.
The Ice Dogs scored a goal in each period and survived a full-on donnybrook in the middle of the second period to claim a 3-1 victory in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division showdown.
The victory enabled the Ice Dogs, 9-5-0-0 to take over sole possession of second place in the Midwest Division standings, one point behind the Brown Bears, 9-5-1-0, and one point ahead of the Janesville Jets, 7-3-2-1.
The win also gave the Ice Dogs their second win in the battle for the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup, awarded annually to the top Alaskan squad in games played between Fairbanks, Kenai River and Anchorage.
Saturday night’s win had coach Dave Allison smiling after the effort his players put forth.
“It was a full 60 minutes of hockey from all four lines,” Allison said via cell phone. “It was a team building experience and the guys were rewarded for the effort they carried through the entire game tonight.”
Brady Welsch scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, while Jacob Conrad netted one and goaltender Kayden Hargraves made 25 saves to claim the win.
The Ice Dogs outshot the Brown Bears 40-26 on the night after being outshot badly in Friday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Brown Bears.
“Each line created offense in every period,” Allison said. “Hopefully this is a stepping stone and a blue print for the future.”
Conrad put the Ice Dogs ahead 1-0 at 5:20 of the first period with a power-play goal assisted by Jake Cameron. It was Conrad’s first goal of the year.
Welsch’s first goal of the night proved to be the game winner. It came 15 seconds into the second period and was set up by Tyler Herzberg.
Bryce Monrean scored Kenai River’s lone goal at 8:20 of the middle period. His power-play goal cut the deficit to 2-1.
The score remained 2-1 until Welsch put the puck in an empty net at the 18:33 mark of the third period with an assist going to Julian Recine.
A major altercation broke out at 10:03 of the second period when more than 90 minutes of penalties were handed out. The Ice Dogs were 1 for 4 on the power play and Kenai River was 1 for 3.
Fairbanks returns to the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena for 7:30 p.m. games against the Chippewa Steel on Friday and Saturday.