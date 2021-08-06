It may be difficult to believe, but hockey season is just around the corner. The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be reporting to training camp later this month, beginning their season early next month, and hosting their first home game the month after that.
With a full season of games and the possibility of attendance restrictions being lifted by the time the season rolls around, there’s excitement around Ice Dog Nation.
The Dogs are ready for it as they’ve made their season tickets available for the 2021-2022 season. Those interested in making their purchase can do so online at the Ice Dogs’ website, visit the office at 139 32nd Avenue, or fill out the season ticket form and mail it to that same address with the recipient listed as Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
This year’s season ticket prices are $699 for the whole year for West Side VIP seats, $599 for Dry Side VIP seats, $499 for reserved seats, and $359 for general admission. For further questions, contact the Ice Dogs office at 907-452-2111.
The Dogs’ first game of the season will be on the road at the Minnesota Magicians Sep. 10. The first home game will be against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Oct. 1. Contact Hart Pisani at 459-7530