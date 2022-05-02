The Fairbanks Ice Dogs hockey season ended earlier than expected with a thud on Sunday evening in Cloquet, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs were knocked out of the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division playoffs when they failed to muster any offense in a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wilderness in a winner-take-all Game 5 of their best-of-five series.
After winning the first two games in Fairbanks and outscoring the Wilderness 10-3 in the process, the Ice Dogs went stone cold in the final three games of the series.
In winning three straight games, the Wilderness outscored the Ice Dogs 12-2 and dominated Sunday’s series finale by outshooting Fairbanks 47-21.
“We’re all awfully disappointed right now,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said after Sunday night’s game ended. “You have to give the Wilderness a lot of credit for what they accomplished this weekend, but you have to give our guys a lot of credit, too, because they never quit. They wore their jerseys proud all the way to the end.”
Despite being badly outshot in the first period, 18-4, the Ice Dogs actually took a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal from Brady Welsch at the 15:24 mark.
That lead lasted for 2 minutes and 44 seconds before Gunnar Thoreson tied it for the Wilderness, slipping the puck past Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Hargraves, who finished the night with a strong 42-save performance.
The Wilderness scored two goals each in the second and third periods, outshooting the Ice Dogs 17-10 in the second and 12-7 in the third.
The Ice Dogs had four power play opportunities in the final period, but couldn’t convert on any of them. Fairbanks was 4 for 8 on the power play in the first two games, but 0 for 10 in the three games in Minnesota.
The Wilderness took the lead for good on the first of two goals by Nicholas Rexine, just 15 seconds into the second period. Rexine’s second goal sailed into an empty net at 15:59 of the third period to end the Ice Dogs’ season.
Barrett Hall gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead when he lit the lamp at 16:33 of the second and Alex Pineau put the Wilderness in command when he found the back of the net at 14:19 of the third.
Minnesota goalie Matthew Smith, who was outstanding all weekend, finished the night with 20 saves. Smith allowed two goals and made 79 saves in the final three games of the series for a .975 saves percentage and a 0.67 goals against average
The Ice Dogs’ wild ride of a season that included a mid-year coaching change ended with an early playoff exit for the second year in a row.
“These guys have a lot to be proud of,” Allison said. “They won a division title and had some very big wins at home, but this weekend was just not meant to be.”
“The guys who will be coming back know what they have to do as far as supporting each other in order to have a successful season and they guys moving on all know what it’s going to take to be successful at the next level.”
By winning the series, Minnesota will return to Alaska where the Wilderness will take on the Anchorage Wolverines in the first two games of the Midwest Division Finals on Friday and Saturday at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage. Anchorage earned its spot in the Midwest Finals by sweeping the Springfield Jr. Blues in their semifinal series in Springfield, Illinois.