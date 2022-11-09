Fairbanks forward Cameron Ricotta, who helped the Ice Dogs pick up three of four points in their weekend series in Anchorage, is the North American Hockey League Midwest Division Star of the Week.
The 20-year-old native of Buffalo, New York recorded six points in the two games, which included a goal and five assists.
“This is a well-deserved honor for Cameron and a credit to his tenacity to keep pushing through and being rewarded,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said.
On Friday, Ricotta had four assists in a 6-5 overtime loss. On Saturday, he had a goal and an assist in regulation and then scored the shootout-winner in a 5-4 shootout win.
For the season, the Mercyhurst recruit leads the Ice Dogs in scoring with 17 points in 21 games played to date.
Teammate Billy Renfrew was among nominees for this week’s award.
The Ice Dogs, tied with Janesville atop the Midwest Division standings with 26 points, have three consecutive home series to close out the month of November — against the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday and Saturday; Nov. 18-19 against the Springfield Jr. Blues; and Nov. 25-26 in Club 49 Series play against the Anchorage Wolverines. All six games will see the puck drop at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.