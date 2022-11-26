Cameron

Jake Cameron scored the Ice Dogs' first goal Friday night. 

It wasn’t easy, but the Fairbanks Ice Dogs finally found a way to beat the Anchorage Wolverines at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Ice Dogs came to life and scored the final three goals of the game to claim a 3-2 victory in front of a packed house at the Big Dipper on Friday night.