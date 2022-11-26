It wasn’t easy, but the Fairbanks Ice Dogs finally found a way to beat the Anchorage Wolverines at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Ice Dogs came to life and scored the final three goals of the game to claim a 3-2 victory in front of a packed house at the Big Dipper on Friday night.
McCabe Dvorak capped the comeback victory with a goal at 14:02 of the third period off an assist from Noah Wood and Billy Renfrew. Dvorak’s shot from in close somehow found its way past Anchorage goalie Eino Rissanen’s pad and the goal post.
Anchorage won the first two meetings in Fairbanks to spoil the Ice Dogs season-opening series at the Big Dipper.
The victory enabled the Ice Dogs take over sole possession of first place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings as well as the lead in the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup Standings.
The Ice Dogs are 15-8-3-0 in the Midwest Division standings and are now two points ahead of the idle Kenai River Brown Bears in the Midwest Division.
Fairbanks now has nine points in the Alaska Airlines Club 49 standings, while Anchorage has eight and Kenai River has five.
It was a game that had everything from great goaltending to long periods of end-to-end action as only a few penalties were whistled.
After giving up two goals in the first period, Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves stood tall the rest of the night and finished with 25 saves. Anchorage goalie Rissanen, who is from Switzerland, registered 36 saves.
Anchorage was 0 for 3 on the power, while the Ice Dogs were 0 for 1.
Anchorage jumped out on top scoring two goals in the final 7 minutes of the first period.
Layten Liffrig got the Wolverines on the scoreboard when he knocked home a rebound after Hargraves stopped as shot by Kory DiPonio. That goal came at the 13:07 mark.
Exactly six minutes later, the Wolverines made it 2-0 when Jackson Reineke found the back of the net for the 12 th time this season.
The Ice Dogs came to life in the second period, outshooting the Wolverines 16-10 and scoring twice to knot the score at 2-2.
Fairbanks notched its first goal when Jake Cameron took a cross-ice pass from Jack Thomas and broke up the right side into the Anchorage zone. He cut to the net and slid the puck between Rissanen’s legs at the 8:42 mark of the middle stanza.
The referee and linesmen consulted with the goal judge for several minutes and then among themselves before agreeing that it was a goal.
Jack Dolan scored his first goal of the season at the 17:33 mark when his shot from the top of the right faceoff circle found its way into the net. Assists went to Cameron and Noah Wood.
The two teams meet again at 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper in the Ice Dogs final home game of 2022.