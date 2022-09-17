The Fairbanks Ice Dogs got back on track Friday afternoon at the North American Hockey LeagueShowcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
After being dormant for the past two games, the Ice Dogs power play came to life for a pair of goals to propel Fairbanks to a 3-2 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats, snapping a two-game losing streak.
“This was a byproduct of our last two games,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a cell phone interview following Friday’s contest. “The guys stuck with it to the end and were rewarded for their efforts.”
After giving up a power-play goal in the first period, the Ice Dogs scored twice in the second to take the lead for good. Fairbanks added another man-advantage score in the third period to secure the win.
“We made a big push to stop the bleeding and played a full 60 minutes today,” Allison said. “The guysplayed for each other and everyone contributes something to this win.”
The Ice Dogs are now 3-2 on the season, heading into the final game of the Showcase against the Odessa Jackalopes at 9:45 (ADT) this morning.
Fairbanks goaltender Kayden Hargraves stopped 23 shots to earn the win.
“Kayden was there for us when we needed him as he always is,” Allison said.
Things looked a little ominous for the Ice Dogs in the first period as they gave up a power-play goal at 18:07, just eight second after Jack Thomas was whistled for tripping.
After being outshot 14-7 in the first period, the Ice Dogs pulled ahead in the second on goals by Cameron Ricotta and Tyler Herzberg.
Ricotta’s even-strength goal at 9:08 of the middle stanza evened the score at 1-1. Herzberg and Brady Welsch earned assists on the Ice Dogs equalizer.
Herzberg’s power-play goal at 19:27 of the second period gave the Ice Dogs a 2-1 advantage. Ricotta and Jacob Conrad set up the go-ahead goal.
Marc Lund scored an unassisted power-play goal at 7:19 of the third period for what proved to be the game winner.
The Bobcats made things interesting when with a goal at 13:42 of the third, but Hargraves stood tall between the pipes for the final minutes to secure the victory.
The Ice Dogs were 2-for-5 on the power play Friday, while the Bobcats scored on their only man-advantage opportunity.
In other Showcase games involving Alaska teams on Friday, the Kenai River Brown Bears registered a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Rebels, while the Anchorage Wolverines suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Cloud Norseman.