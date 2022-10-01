When the Fairbanks Ice Dogs opened the season three weeks ago, the special teams needed a lot of work.
Friday night in Springfield, Illinois, those same special teams were very good as the Ice Dogs were perfect on the penalty kill, scored a pair of power-play goals and got another outstanding performance from veteran goalie Kayden Hargraves to claim a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
“Our penalty kill has been really solid, both at Windigo last weekend and again tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a telephone interview. “We’re supporting each other in those situations and then we have Kayden at the back end.”
The Ice Dogs were outshot by almost a 2-1 margin for the third straight game (44-23), but Hargraves came up with 43 saves to notch his fifth straight win and improve to 6-1-0-0 on the season.
“He’s been there for us all year long,” Allison said. “We definitely have to get better in front of him, but that will come as we develop puck awareness and more support for each other.”
The Ice Dogs power play wasn’t too shabby either coming up with two goals in six opportunities.
”We still have some work to do, but we’re getting there,” Allison said. “We’re starting to stretch the ice and utilize each player’s ability.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Ice Dogs, who improved to 7-2-0-0 on their season-opening 10-game road trip that concludes tonight with another game against the Jr. Blues in Springfield.
The Ice Dogs home-opener is scheduled for Oct. 7 against the rival Anchorage Wolverines at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Allison said.
The Ice Dogs led from start to finish on Friday night.
Tyler Herzberg’s unassisted goal at 3:52 of the opening stanza put Fairbanks ahead for good. It was his fifth goal of the season.
Brady Welsch scored his third goal of the season at 13:28 of the second period as the Ice Dogs took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play after the Jr. Blues took coinciding penalties for tripping and a bench minor. Jacob Conrad and Herzberg assisted on the game-winning goal.
Springfield scored its lone goal at the 15-minute mark of the middle period when Paul DeSaro slipped the puck past Hargraves.
Fairbanks put the game away with two goals in the final 20 minutes.
Cameron Ricotta scored his third goal of the season on the power play at 14:06 to give the Ice Dogs a 3-1 advantage, with assists going to Jack Thomas and McCabe Dvorak.
An empty-net goal by Kole Altergoff, with an assist from Thomas, completed the scoring at 19:11.
Springfield goalie Aksel Reiid stopped 19 of the 22 shots that came his way.