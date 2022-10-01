Welsch

Brady Welsch

When the Fairbanks Ice Dogs opened the season three weeks ago, the special teams needed a lot of work.

Friday night in Springfield, Illinois, those same special teams were very good as the Ice Dogs were perfect on the penalty kill, scored a pair of power-play goals and got another outstanding performance from veteran goalie Kayden Hargraves to claim a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory against the Springfield Jr. Blues.