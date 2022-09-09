The last time the Fairbanks Ice Dogs were in Minnesota, they fell victim to a three-game sweep to the Wilderness that knocked them out of the North American Hockey League playoffs.
A little more than four months later, the Ice Dogs will open the 2022-23 season where last season started, with a clean sheet of ice and new goals for the upcoming year.
“Our guys coming back from last year have done a great job of leading and the new guys, whether we drafted them or or picked them up in the camps, have shown a real propensity to be quality layers both skill-wise but to compete and support each other,” Fairbanks coach Dave Allison said in a social media post previewing the season.
Included in this year’s draft were first-rounder Julian Recine, a 5-foot-9 forward who last played for the Ottawa Junior Senators, and a pair of second-round selections: Domenick Evtimov, a 5-10 forward from the Utica Junior Comets, and Gavin Waltz, a 5-8 forward from the Winkler Flyers.
Included in their 10 games on the road will be play in the NAHL Showcase, which will take place Sep. 14-17 in Blaine, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs’ home-opening weekend will be Oct. 7-8 with the renewal of the Alaska Airlines Cup series with the Anchorage Wolverines.