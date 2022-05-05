Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward Alexander Malinowski was named to the North American Hockey League’s all-Midwest Division team.
Malinowski, a native of Linkoping, Sweden, finished the season with 33 goals and 42 assists. He had four game-winning goals for the Ice Dogs this year, and recorded a hat trick at the Big Dipper Arena on Feb. 17 against the Minnesota Magicians.
Malinowski has committed to play at American International College, a Division I school in Springfield, Massachusetts, this fall.
Also recognized was goalie Kayden Hargraves for his community service work. Hargraves, from Westminster, Colorado, worked with Fairbanks youth hockey players throughout the season, sharing his expertise and mentoring players as to what opportunities beyond high school are available to them.
Other players named to the all-Midwest Division team were forward Cy LeClerc and defender Cal Mell from the Janesville Hets and a trio of Anchorage Wolverines: forward Taion Sigurdson, defender Campbell Cichosz and goalie Rathan Robbins.
Mell also received the division’s Leadership Award; Axel Begley of the Minnesota Magicians received the Academic Achievement Award; and Minnesota Wilderness forward Niko Rexine was named Rookie of the Year.The Ice Dogs won the Midwest Division with a record of 37-20 including one overtime loss, one overtime win and two shootout losses. After taking the first two games in their Division semifinal series, they were eliminated from the playoffs as they dropped three games on the road to the Minnesota Wilderness.