The Fairbanks Ice Dogs let a victory slip through their hands Saturday night at Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minn.
The Ice Dogs stormed out to a 3-0 lead and looked to be in control, but the Chippewa Steel scored the final four goals of the game and captured a 4-3 North American Hockey League victory to complete a two-game sweep of the weekend series.
The Steel breezed to a 6-3 win on Friday night.
It was the third straight loss for the Ice Dogs, who fell to 15-11-3-0 on the season. The loss dropped the Ice Dogs into second place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings, one point behind the Minnesota Wilderness.
Fairbanks came out flying in the first period to take a 2-0 lead and made 3-0 early in the second. But the Steel scored twice in less than a minute late in the second period and tacked on two goals in the third to complete the comeback.
The Ice Dogs have this weekend off before closing out the first half of the season with a two-game series at the Janesville Jets on Dec. 16 and 17 in Janesville, Wisc.
Cole Burke’s fourth goal of the season, off assists from Domenick Evtimov and Ryan Thomas, gave the Ice Dogs 1-0 lead at 10:18 of the first period on Saturday night.
A little more than two minutes later, at 12:41, Ice Dogs leading scorer Cameron Ricotta netted his seventh goal of the year to give Fairbanks a 2-0 advantage. Assists went to Burke and Jacob Conrad.
Just 3:12 into the second period, the Ice Dogs had a 3-0 lead with Julian Recine scoring his seventh of the season with help from Ricotta and Conrad.
Things were looking good for Fairbanks for most of the second period, but the tide turned when Sam Rice scored the first of his two goals at 17:37 while the Steel were on the power play.
Just 53 seconds later, the Steel pulled to within a goal when Logan Cleary slipped the puck past Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves, who finished the night with 32 saves.
Rice’s second goal of the game came at 2:16 of the third period and tied the score at 3-3.
Midway through the third period, at the 10:24 mark, Noah Grolnic had the honor of scoring the game-winning goal for the Steel.
Chippewa goalie Adam Gajan earned his second straight win against the Ice Dogs with a 33-save performance.
Chippewa was 1 for 1 on the power play and the Ice Dogs were 0 for 2.