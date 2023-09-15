Looking for their first win of the season, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (0-3) took on the undefeated Maryland Black Bears (3-0) in day two of the NAHL Showcase on Thursday. It was a shutout win for the Black Bears as they defeated the Ice Dogs 4-0.
In their three prior games the Fairbanks offense averaged a respectable 3.3 goals per game. However, the defense gave up 4.75 per game.
Fairbanks had an early power play in the first period.
Despite being down a man, it was the Black Bears who scored the opener as Jeremi Tremblay scored with 17:58 on the clock.
Following the goal, the Ice Dogs defense kept the Black Bears in check until the third period. While the defense stood tall, Fairbanks’ offense couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Ice Dogs trailed 1-0 heading into the third. It was tightly contested. Both teams had 17 shots on goal at the start of the final period.
Jesse Horacek ended the scoring drought as he gave the Black Bears their second goal of the game with 14:22 left to play. Just 43 seconds later, Dimitry Kebreau extended the lead to 3-0.
The Fairbanks offense couldn’t find a response. Another goal from Maryland made the score 4-0 with 1:33 left.
The score held there as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs dropped their fourth straight game to start the season.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Ice Dogs as they look to get their first win of the season against the Colorado Grit on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
