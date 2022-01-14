The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be looking to get their game back on track under the direction of new coach Dave Allison when they return to the ice tonight for the first home game in six weeks.
The Ice Dogs, currently in first place in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division, will entertain the Kenai River Brown Bears at 7:30 in the first game of a two-game Alaska Airlines 49er Cup series at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The series concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dipper.
Allison got his first real look at the team during a 55-minute practice on Wednesday morning and a walk through later in the day at The Athletic Club.
“These guys have been on the road for six weeks and they needed a day or two off to heal up, decompress and celebrate Trevor’s good fortune,” Allison said after taking over the coaching reigns from Trevor Stewart, who had been at the helm of the Ice Dogs for the previous 9 ½ years.
Stewart resigned earlier this week to take on an NCAA Division I associate head coach position. Stewart said he is expecting an announcement from the university he is going to within the next day or two.
“I thought we had a fantastic practice today (Wednesday),” Allison said. “The guys enjoyed it, they were vocal and they got after it. Even in the walk through you could see the energy is coming back. They are a joy to be around and they work their tails off for each other.”
Allison said the team is relishing the chance to play in front of their own fans for the first time in 2022.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back on the ice Friday and Saturday night and giving the fans some great hockey,” Allison said.
The Ice Dogs come into tonight’s game with a 23-11-0-1 record, while the Brown Bears are 7-22-3-2 on the year. Fairbanks has won all four games between the two teams this year and have outscored the Brown Bears 22-7.
Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said Friday night’s game will be sponsored by TDL Staffing. Saturday night’s contest is sponsored by Conoco-Phillips and the first 2,000 fans will receive special Ice Dogs stickers.
Also on Saturday, the Alaska Highway Safety Program will be on hand with a simulator that will promote safe and sober driving.
Allison information
Coach Allison retired from coaching after the 2018 season, but was working with the Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, Lakers of the Superior International Junior Hockey League as coach and general manager prior to taking the Ice Dogs job earlier this week.
After a story on the Ice Dogs coaching switch was published in Tuesday’s Daily News-Miner several internet posts accused the Ice Dogs of being dishonest and that Allison had bolted from the team.
“I was asked to come back to my home town and help rebuild the program after an unfortunate situation with the pervious coach made players not want to play there,” Allison said Wednesday night. “It was tough, but we got the team going again and we made some trades before I left that will make the team better.”
Allison said team management and the players were informed he was leaving. The Lakers last game was on Dec. 18 and their next game is scheduled for Jan. 28.
Another reason Allison took the Ice Dogs job is because by working in the United States he can continue the process of obtaining his U.S. citizenship.
“I want to become an American citizen and there are some requirements I still need to meet,” he said. “I have a Green Card.”
Lakers president Gary Silander corroborated Allison’s version of the past week or so in a story published on Wednesday in the Fort Frances Times.
Silander said Allison wouldn’t have left the Lakers if he didn’t feel he had to for his family and he hopes Allison will be back with the Lakers again, perhaps as soon as next season, if the paperwork is sorted out for his family to be able to stay in the United States.
“He was dedicated here,” Silander said in the Fort Frances article, “It’s been in the works for a while, but that’s why it took so long to come to fruition. He didn’t want to upset anybody until after the trade deadline, so he looked after us.”