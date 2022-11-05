The Anchorage Wolverines seem to have the Fairbanks Ice Dogs number so far this season.
The Ice Dogs overcame 4-1 deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the third period, but the Wolverines scored the final two goals of the game to claim a 6-5 victory in a North American Hockey League showdown Friday night at Ben Boeke Arena in Anchorage.
“They came out hard in the first period and the first half of the second period, but then our guys fought back and showed some grit,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said shortly after the game ended. “We had a quality chance right at the start of overtime, then they came down and found a way to put the puck in the net.”
It was a disappointing loss for the Ice Dogs as they gave up the game-tying goal with 20 seconds left in regulation and then the game-winner at 1:03 of overtime.
The loss left the Ice Dogs in a tie for third place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings with an 11-7-2 record. Fairbanks is tied with the Chippewa Steel. The Janesville Jets lead the Divison with 26 points followed by the Kenai River Brown Bears with 25. Fairbanks and Chippewa have 24 apiece. Anchorage, 8-7-3-0, moved into fifth place with 19 points.
Anchorage has won all three games against Fairbanks this season.
“We have to start on time,” Allison said of the Ice Dogs play against the Wolverines in tonight’s series finale of the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup showdown. “We have to bring the disappointment of tonight’s loss into the beginning of the next game and go from there.”
Billy Renfrew scored the first of his two goals to give the Ice Dogs a 1-0 lead, but Anchorage responded with four straight goals including two by Jackson Reineke.
The Ice Dogs then tallied four straight goals. Renfrew’s second goal made it 4-2. Kole Altergott scored two goals and Colin Goff got one to put the Ice Dogs ahead 5-4 with 5:31 to play.
With jts goaltender on the the bench, the Wolverines tied the game when Fedya Nikolalyenva found the back of the net with 20 seconds left in regulation.
Hayden Hennen landed the game-winner for Anchorage at 1:03 of overtime.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves made 50 saves on the night, while Anchorage netminder Shane Soderwal stopped 20 shots.