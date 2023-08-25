The Fairbanks Ice Dogs held their ‘Meet the Coach’ community event on Wednesday.
Fans came out to show their support for the local junior hockey team.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs held their ‘Meet the Coach’ community event on Wednesday.
Fans came out to show their support for the local junior hockey team.
“It was a wonderful way to kick off the season in August,” said Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt. “We had around 250 people come through, which was wonderful. It was nice to see families, season ticket holders and sponsors. I think there’s just as much excitement from them as there is from the team.”
Following the event, Proffitt spoke on being able to interact with the community. “It’s a privilege to be a part of the community. We are fortunate that they have embraced us, and we try to embrace them as well.”
At the event, the Ice Dogs sold merchandise and provided food. However, the main focus was allowing fans to interact with new head coach Ryan Theros.
“The area, the fanbase, the structure and the passion behind this organization, as a coach, is something that you really want,” Theros said. “Being here is kind of surreal.”
The Ice Dogs season is just around the corner. The first scheduled game is on Sept. 8 on the road against the Janesville Jets of Wisconsin.
Both Proffitt and Theros expressed their excitement about the upcoming season.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” Proffitt said. “The coaches are going to get the guys ready to compete. We’re going to get better everyday and we think the community is going to love the product we put on the ice this year.”
“I’m excited to be up here in Fairbanks and get rolling. I’m so excited, I just can’t wait to get out on the ice.” Theros said.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com. Contact photographer Gosia Nuwer at Wroblatko@gmail.com.
{div dir=”auto”}Trapper Cade Liefer scores on single by Alex Garcia in 4th inning. Mark Linberg photo.{/div} {div dir=”auto”} {/div}
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.