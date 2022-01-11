One era of Fairbanks Ice Dogs hockey came to a close on Monday and another is about to begin.
Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt announced Monday that head coach Trevor Stewart had resigned and former professional defenseman and longtime coach at every level of hockey Dave Allison is taking charge of the team.
Stewart has accepted the associate head coaching position at an NCAA Division I school, but Proffitt couldn’t say what school until an official announcement was made by the institution. Proffitt expected the school to make an announcement soon.
“The Ice Dogs and Fairbanks community have been a major part of my family for the last decade, and it will be truly different to be elsewhere,” Stewart said in a news release issued by the Ice Dogs.
In his 9½ years as head coach of the Ice Dogs, Stewart won 412 regular season games and 52 postseason contests. He led the Ice Dogs to the North American Hockey League Robertson Cup championship in 2014 and 2016.
Stewart’s Ice Dogs reached the championship game in 2019, and the Ice Dogs reached the semifinals in 2012 and 2018. He was named NAHL Coach of the Year after the 2013-14 season and again following the 2017-18 season.
“I wish coach Stewart nothing but the best as he moves into the next phase of his coaching career,” Proffitt said. “The mark he leaves on the program is immeasurable.
“Coach Stewart’s dedication and positive impact on his players, on and off the ice, is second to none,” Proffitt said. “Above all, I consider Trevor and his family friends for life and I will miss him tremendously.”
Stewart said he as thankful for the opportunity to coach in Fairbanks for the past decade.
“I thank the Ice Dogs board of directors and GM Rob Proffitt for trusting me to guide this team for the past decade,” Stewart said in the release. “Most importantly, I want to thank the players whom I’ve had the privilege of coaching here in Fairbanks and their parents for the trust they put in me to help develop their sons into better hockey players, and hopefully better men.”
Proffitt informed the team of Stewart’s departure and introduced Allison to the players Monday morning. After a short chat the team, Allison gave the players he rest of Monday off. Proffitt said Aaron McPheters will remain as assistant coach.
“Making a coaching change at mid-season is not ideal by any means, but the stars aligned to have coach Allison come out of retirement to lead our team,” Proffitt said. “His resume speaks for itself, but his knowledge of the game and ability to connect with players set him apart from other candidates.”
Allison, 62, played professional hockey for 10 years as a defenseman including a short stint with the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens. His coaching career includes a 25-game stint with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, teams in three separate minor leagues and several Junior hockey teams.
His most recent job was head coach of the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League from 2013-2018.
“It is with excitement and gratitude that I join the Ice Dogs organization,” Allison said. “Trevor and his staff have created a high standard that will continue with the quality, ability and character of the players we have in our locker room.”
The Ice Dogs enter this weekend’s Alaska Airlines 49er Club series with the Kenai River Brown Bears in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division one point ahead of the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Fairbanks will be out to snap a three-game losing streak when the series begins at 7:30 Friday night. The two teams play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve got two rules,” Allison said. “No. 1 is be on time and the second is to treat other people the way you want to be treated.
“It’s tough on the players right now, but we all have the goal of getting that Robertson Cup,” Allison added. “This is a great group of kids who work hard for each other so that each reaches his potential and we all know how important this is to the community.”