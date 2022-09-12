Midwest Division Star of the Week: Kayden Hargraves, Goaltender, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
Fairbanks Ice Dogs veteran goalie Kayden Hargraves, 20, led his team to a season-opening weekend road sweep of the Minnesota Wilderness. The 6’1/175 lbs. native of Cheyenne, WY, allowed just four goals in the two wins, stopping 66 of 70 shots in the process.
On Friday, Hargraves, who is also an NA3HL grad, made 32 saves in a 6-2 win. On Saturday, he increased his output, making 34 saves in a 3-2 win to complete the sweep.
“Kaden has a mindset that feeds his consistency and toughness the goaltending position demands. He was solid and played very well the entire weekend,” said Ice Dogs head coach Dave Allison.
Defenseman Jacob Conrad of Fairbanks was recognized with honorable mention for his play in the two-game series.