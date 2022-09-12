Hargraves 0913

Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves made 66 saves in the Ice Dogs' two road wins in Minnesota last week. 

 Ice Dogs photo

Midwest Division Star of the Week: Kayden Hargraves, Goaltender, Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Fairbanks Ice Dogs veteran goalie Kayden Hargraves, 20, led his team to a season-opening weekend road sweep of the Minnesota Wilderness. The 6’1/175 lbs. native of Cheyenne, WY, allowed just four goals in the two wins, stopping 66 of 70 shots in the process.