Stopping 71 of 73 shots in two wins over Wisconsin earned Fairbanks Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Hargraves recognition as the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division Star of the Week.
Spoiling the home-opening weekend of the Wisconsin Windigo, on Friday the 6-foot-1 native of Cheyenne, Wyoming made 28 saves in a 4-1 win. Hargraves topped that on Saturday with a career-high 43 saves in a 2-1 victory. For the season, he has a 5-1 record with a 2.00 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.
“It is a well-earned recognition as to who he is and the mental and physical toughness he brings every day to his craft,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said.
Fairbanks forward Tyler Herzberg, with two goals in the Ice Dogs' wins, was also nominated for the weekly award.
Kenai River Brown Bears goalie Nils Wallstrom was the division's Second Star, while Kenai River's Bryce Monreau and Anchorage Wolverines Shane Soderwell and Jackson Reineke were other nominees.
The Ice Dogs have two more road games this weekend -- Friday and Saturday at the Springfield Jr. Blues -- before their home opener on Oct. 7.