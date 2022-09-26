Hargraves 0927

Hargraves

Stopping 71 of 73 shots in two wins over Wisconsin earned Fairbanks Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Hargraves recognition as the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division Star of the Week.

Spoiling the home-opening weekend of the Wisconsin Windigo, on Friday the 6-foot-1 native of Cheyenne, Wyoming made 28 saves in a 4-1 win. Hargraves topped that on Saturday with a career-high 43 saves in a 2-1 victory. For the season, he has a 5-1 record with a 2.00 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.