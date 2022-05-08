Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the Fairbanks North American Hockey League team being swept out of the playoffs in Minnesota is that will be it in terms of seeing the most athletic demonstration of skill I have ever witnessed — Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt riding a four-wheel ATV on ice. Spins, acceleration, more spins, braking, even more spins — all on a surface not intended for such hijinks.
My lone encounter with such a vehicle on my uncle’s farm in East Central Texas ended up with me on my back and under the machine about 30 seconds into the ride.
So where did Proffitt acquire such mad four-wheeling skillz with a Z?
When asked he replied (jokingly???) “Getting chased by the cops in the SOO where I grew up.” (That would be Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, for those wondering. The “Sault” is pronounced “Sue.”)
•••
Today’s your last chance to participate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department’s survey to determine the area’s wish list for inclusion in a new recreation center.
I doubt my two proposals — a 100-foot climbing tower leading to a water slide into the Chena or bringing a Canadian Football League team to the Interior — will make the final cut.
More practical pursuits can be identified in the survey, available online at northstarrecsurvey.org/open.
•••
We haven’t quite reached 60 degrees yet but the UAF Nanooks hockey schedule is out. Most noteworthy is the return of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup rivalry with the University of Alaska Anchorage. The teams will play at the Carlson Center on Dec. 9-10, then have a pair of meetings in Anchorage Dec. 16-17. The Nanooks and Seawolves will also have a home-and-home date in Anchorage on Jan. 27 and Fairbanks Jan. 28.
Also coming to Fairbanks will be Simon Fraser, American International College, Michigan Tech, Arizona State, Long Island University and Lindenwood.
The Blue-Gold game kicks off the season on Sept. 17.
•••
Back to the current season and my newest favorite summer pastime is officially EMG — Extreme Miniature Golf — in the form of ABC’s “Holey Moley.” I spent many nights in high school on the famous course in Austin with the kneeling Peter Pan out front. Now in its fourth permutation, the game features all of the traditional aspects of putt-putt with other obstacles including ice climbing, racing past opening porta-potty doors or popping corn, jousting upon hobby horses, and the familiar windmill blades knocking not balls but contestants into the water.
Joe Tessatore and Rob Riggle — clad in 1970s throwback ABC Sports jackets — provide the commentary, although this season the absence of the space-themed hole will eliminate them giggling like seventh-graders at comments such as “the ball is stuck in Uranus.”
•••
I haven’t been able to watch the Kentucky Derby without a smile reminding me when Scripps then Gannett then USA Today and now defunct copy desk colleague and fellow University of Texas Journalism School graduate Gaylon Krizak remarked, “Meh … most people just watch horse racing for the crashes.”
•••
Is this the year the perennially underperforming Los Angeles/California Angels of Anaheim finally deliver what the lineup with three Hall of Famers (Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon) should? My son lived down the street from Angels Stadium for three years — mostly during the pandemic — but I caught a few games there, including watching Ohtani pitch last May.
Ohtani was absolutely brilliant doing his Babe Ruth thing in his first trip to Babe Ruth’s home stadium on Thursday — striking out 11 while going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“I hope you don’t start taking that for granted. Like it’s old hat,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said of Ohtani’s skills. “It’s just so unusual. It’s otherworldly, on this level of this game.”
But, Ohtani leading the team in wins with three isn’t a formula for making the postseason. Michael Lorenzen is carrying his weight, but the Halos need to find two other arms capable of going a solid six innings on those warm Southern California nights for Trout to have a chance to play in October for the first time since 2014.