Ice Dogs 0312

Colin Goff scores a first-period goal 25 seconds into Saturday night’s 4-3 Ice Dogs overtime loss. 

 MARK LINDBERG / FOR THE DAILY NEWSMINER

It took almost 90 minutes for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to get the puck past Kenai River goalie Nils Wallstrom, but it wasn’t enough as the Brown Bears pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Wallstrom blanked the Ice Dogs 3-0 in the first game of their Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup series on Friday night, and came on in relief of Bryant Marks to start the second period on Saturday.