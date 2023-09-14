The Fairbanks Ice Dogs (0-2) squared off against the North Iowa Bulls (0-0) in their opening game of the NAHL Showcase. The game marked the first ever meeting between the teams. Fairbanks found themselves on the wrong side of a shootout as they lost 5-4.
Dubbed ‘The Greatest Show on Ice’, the NAHL Showcase sees all 32 NAHL teams compete over a four day span. Many scouts from the professional, junior and collegiate levels use this opportunity to watch the talent on display around the league.
The event takes place at the Super Rink in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a 300,000 square foot ice rink facility, which is the largest ice arena complex in the world.
The Ice Dogs looked to make a good impression as they played their first game in the invitational on Wednesday.
Scoring opportunities presented themselves for both teams on the power play early in the first period, however neither team scored.
Justin Mexico of the North Iowa Bulls opened the scoring with 5:29 to go in the first to make it a 1-0 game.
A turnover at the Bulls own blue line was quickly capitalized on by the Ice Dogs’ Lance Mengel as he bagged Fairbanks’ first goal of the night 45 seconds later. The goal was his second of the year.
Just as the game looked to be tied to end the first period, Nolan Grier put the puck in the net to give the Bulls a 2-1 advantage with 52 seconds left in the first period.
Despite being outshot by a big margin to start the second period, the Bulls extended their lead. Grier scored his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 3-1.
Jake Cameron made sure the Ice Dogs responded quickly as he deposited a goal seconds later to pull the Ice Dogs within one, 3-2.
The Bulls scored their second goal of the period with 7:07 left thanks to Hayden Siegel. The lead stood at 4-2 for North Iowa.
Down two goals entering the third, the Ice Dogs got back on the board. Marc Lund cut into the lead with a goal. The score was 4-3 with 12:38 to go.
Another score from the Bulls had them up 5-3 late. Needing a comeback, the Ice Dogs pulled the goalie to skate six men against Northern Iowa with 2:08 on the clock. At the time, the Bulls were down a player due to a penalty. With 1:31 left, the Ice Dogs scored to pull within one.
Shot attempts kept flying for the Ice Dogs, but they were unable to find the equalizer. The buzzer sounded as the score stood at 5-4.
The shot attempts were there for Fairbanks as they put shots on goal all night long, however goalkeeper Connor Graham recorded 49 saves for the Bulls. With the loss, the Ice Dogs record stands at 0-3.
They have the opportunity to pick up their first win on Thursday as they take on the Maryland Black Bears at 1:45 p.m.
