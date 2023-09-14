Ice Dogs

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs at their inter-squad scrimmage.

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs (0-2) squared off against the North Iowa Bulls (0-0) in their opening game of the NAHL Showcase. The game marked the first ever meeting between the teams. Fairbanks found themselves on the wrong side of a shootout as they lost 5-4.

Dubbed ‘The Greatest Show on Ice’, the NAHL Showcase sees all 32 NAHL teams compete over a four day span. Many scouts from the professional, junior and collegiate levels use this opportunity to watch the talent on display around the league.

