Fairbanks Ice Dogs won a 4-0 New Year’s Eve showdown over the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to move into a share of the North American Hockey League Midwest Division lead with Minnesota.
Though the Steel were somewhat shorthanded — missing four of their top five scorers, coach Dave Allison still relished the opportunity to end 2022 on a high note.
“We owed them,” Allison said. “I thought our three days of practice (this week) were three of the best days of practice we had.”
Allison also noted that Ice Dogs Marc Lund and Cameron Ricotta had strong outings.
“I’m confident they’re good enough to get the lead, now we’ve just got to understand how to build on a lead,” Allison said.
Despite their key roster absences, the Steel fought hard in an attempt to claim their fourth-straight victory over the Ice Dogs in the season.
Fairbanks, searching for their 100th goal of the 2022-23 season, refused to give an inch to teammate Jack Dawson’s hometown team.
The Ice Dogs, who are in second place in the North American Hockey League for power play scores at 28.7%, were unable to capitalize on their first 5-on-4 opportunity that came 4 minutes into the period.
Brady Welsh put the first goal on the board at the 11:55 mark, assisted by Domenick Evtimov and Joey Potter.
The Ice Dogs struggled to keep the puck out of their defensive zone in the second period, leading to an altercation between the teams near the Fairbanks net. Kole Altergott was the only player sent off for roughing, but the re-energized Ice Dogs kept the puck as far from goalie Kayden Hargraves as the 5-on-4 allowed and successfully killed the play. Hargraves would finish his perfect night with 32 saves.
The game turned to 4-on-4 following another altercation near Hargraves, with both the Ice Dogs’ Sam Berry and Noah Grolnic of the Steel sitting out for 2 minutes.
Things again turned ugly in the 1-0 game, with Fairbanks’ Noah Blood being sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Steel goaltender Carter Wishart. The Steel’s Kazumo Sasaki earned his own penalty for slashing, making the game 4-on-4 once again.
With Blood back on the ice, Dominick Evtimov capitalized on the power play with Billy Renfrew and Justin Biraben assisting. That gave the Ice Dogs breathing room with 1:39 left on the clock in the second.
In the third period Colin Goff, who celebrated a birthday Friday, sunk the puck into the Steel goal (assisted by Welsh and Evtimov) on a power play awarded after Joe Kelly of Chippewa was called for cross-checking.
Near the 10-minute mark, the Steel pulled their goaltender, allowing Billy Renfrew to add an empty-net goal.
The Ice Dogs will resume their season in 2023 at Springfield with games Jan. 6 and 7 before returning home for a two-game, Club 49 series Jan. 13-14 against Kenai River.