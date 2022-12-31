Colin Goff

Fairbanks Ice Dogs won a 4-0 New Year’s Eve showdown over the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to move into a share of the North American Hockey League Midwest Division lead with Minnesota.

Though the Steel were somewhat shorthanded — missing four of their top five scorers, coach Dave Allison still relished the opportunity to end 2022 on a high note.