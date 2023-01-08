The Fairbanks Ice Dogs completed their first series sweep of 2023 on Saturday with a 2-1 road win over the Springfield Junior Blues.
The game also marks the Ice Dogs’ fifth straight win, and the only two-game sweep the Junior Blues have surrendered at home this season.
“It was a mature, emotional control game that they should really be proud of,” coach Dave Allison said. “I thought they controlled the game, had great opportunities to score, and never once did they really falter… it was an impressive game by everyone.”
The first power play came a minute later favoring Fairbanks due to Hadley Hudak of Springfield kneeing in their defensive zone. Though the Junior Blues killed the play, a neutral zone turnover enabled the Ice Dogs to take the lead with an unassisted goal by Colin Goff.
Taking a 1-0 scoreboard into the second period, the Ice Dogs opened with Jack Thomas and Brady Welsch putting the puck on Tyler Herzberg’s stick to sink it past Junior Blues goaltender Aksel Reid.
Springfield earned a two-minute power play 10 minutes into the second due to an elbowing call against Domenick Evtimov of Fairbanks, but the Ice Dogs continued to keep the puck squarely in their offensive zone.
The game went down to 4-on-4 for two minutes with less than 10 minutes of play when Goff and Drew Berres of the Junior Blues were both sent to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The third period saw another power play opportunity for the Ice Dogs following a roughing call against Isaac Keller. Springfield was hit with a second penalty for slashing on Scott Miner, but Fairbanks was unable to capitalize on either man-up opportunity.
Caden Pendo went to the penalty box for roughing after an altercation with Nikita Nikora of the Junior Blues, but the game didn’t suffer until the last few minutes.
The Junior Blues pulled Reid off goal with less than 3 minutes to go changing the game to 6-on-5, and Justin Biraben’s penalty for delay of game gave the Junior Blues a 6-on-4 advantage for six seconds before James Callahan was sent to the penalty box for holding.
Springfield kept their empty net for a 5-on-4 run which offered Jake Peterson — assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Mac Gadowsky — the chance to get the only puck of the game past Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Hargraves for a 2-1 final score.
The Ice Dogs will return home for the first time since Nov. 26 when they host Kenai River on Friday and Saturday at the Big Dipper Arena. The puck will drop at 7:30 both nights.