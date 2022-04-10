The Fairbanks Ice Dogs returned the favor to the Anchorage Wolverines on Saturday night at a jam-packed Big Dipper Ice Arena.
After suffering a 2-0 loss to the Wolverines on Friday, the Ice Dogs blanked Anchorage 2-0 on Saturday to claim the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup, secure home ice in the opening round of the North American Hockey League Midwest Division playoffs, and keep their hopes of winning a division title alive.
“We all played together tonight and went out and got the win and captured the Cup,” said goaltender Kayden Hargraves, who registered 28 saves in earning the shutout and finished the two-game series with 63 saves on 65 shots. “When you play both games in a series like this, you get most of the nerves out of your system the first night. Tonight I felt pretty confident out there and the defense did a good job of making my life easy.”
All through his tenure as coach of the Ice Dogs, which began in early January, Fairbanks coach Dave Allison has raved about his goaltenders.
“Our goaltending has been outstanding and he’s been the backbone of our team all year long,” Allison said after the Ice Dogs on-ice celebration.
The game was scoreless through the midway point of the second period. After a brawl between Fairbanks’ Tyler Stewart and Anchorage’s Danny Reis, the Ice Dogs emerged with a 2-minute power play.
Kevin Marx Noren took advantage of the situation, banging home a rebound at the 13:34 mark. Cameron Ricotta and Jake Hale assisted on the power-play goal.
It was the first goal the Ice Dogs scored against Anchorage goalie Raythan Robbins in more than 90 minutes. Robbins made 29 saves Saturday night.
“That scrum in the second period was definitely the turning point in the game,” Hargraves said. “It got the crowd back into the game and that was definitely to our advantage.”
The score remained 1-0 until late in the third period when McCabe Dvorak corralled the puck just inside the blue line and rifled a shot into the back of the net at the 17:50 mark. Assists went to Alexander Malinowski and Billy Renfrew.
“It was a great hockey game and the crowd was fantastic tonight,” Allison said. “The most important thing was that we got better as the game went on and we did what we had to do to finish the game and win the Cup.”
Saturday night’s game was the final regular season contest of the year for the Ice Dogs. The remainder of the teams will play this weekend to determine the Midwest Division champion and who meets who in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Ice Dogs will be at home for at least the first two games of a first-round playoff series on April 22 and 23. They just don’t know who they will be playing yet.
The Ice Dogs, 37-20-1-2, are currently leading the division with 77 points. The Springfield Jr. Blues are second with 73 points, followed by the Minnesota Wilderness with 70, Anchorage with 68 and the Janesvillle Jets with 67. Springfield hosts Janesville in a two-game series this weekend, while the Wilderness take on the Chippewa Steel in a two-game series and Anchorage entertains the Minnesota Magicians for three games starting Thursday night.
