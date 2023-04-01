The magic that was missing for the past month returned to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Trailing 3-0 early in the second period, the Ice Dogs fought their way back to claim a 4-3 victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears in front of a raucous hometown crowd on Military Appreciation Weekend.
The victory snapped a nine-game winless streak for the Ice Dogs and kept their faint hopes of earning a spot in the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs alive.
The Ice Dogs remained in fifth place in the Midwest Division standings, but they are now just one point behind fourth place Chippewa Steel and two points behind third place Kenai River.
The Ice Dogs close out their regular season with a two-game series against Chippewa starting on Friday night at the Dipper.
Saturday night’s game-winning goal came off the stick of Cameron Ricotta at 10:49 of the third period as he slapped a rebound over a sprawled Kenai River goalie Nils Wallstrom midway through the final period.
The rest was up to Ice Dogs goaltender Jack Olson, who came up with four huge saves in the final 50 seconds, when Kenai River pulled Wallstrom in favor of an extra attacker.
Olson finished the night with 27 saves to earn his third win of the season. Wallstrom made 26 saves.
Kenai River’s Ryan Finch scored the lone goal of the first period, then things got wild in the second period with goals scored and eight minor penalties were doled out.
Kenai River built a 3-0 lead on goals by Garret Drotts and Andrew Larson in the first five minutes only to see the Ice Dogs come to life with three goals of their own.
McCabe Dvorak put Fairbanks on the scoreboard at the 6:47 mark off assists from Caden Pendo and Cole Burke.
Joey Potter deked his way through the Kenai River defense and beat Wallstrom from in close to pull the Ice Dogs to within a goal 12:15. Assists went to Justin Biraben and Julian Recine.
Ice Dogs leading scorer Billy Renfrew tied the game at 14:58 with Biraben and Recine each picking up their second assists of the night.
That set the stage for Ricotta’s came winning goal, which came after Wallstrom stopped a shot by Sam Berry. Tyler Herzberg also earned an assist after a nifty skating move enabled him to put the puck on Berry’s stick.
It also set the stage for a big final weekend of the regular season for the Ice Dogs.