The Fairbanks Ice Dogs stuck it to cancer Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena and then put a dagger in the hearts of the Minnesota Magicians.
It took a little while longer than expected as Minnesota worked its magic to overcome a three-goal deficit in the third period to send the game into overtime with the score tied at 3-3.
Following a scoreless five-minute overtime, the normal three-man shootout went nine players deep before Fairbanks’ Brady Welsch fired the puck past Minnesota goalie Josh Seeley to send a standing room only crowd into a frenzy and give the Ice Dogs a 4-3 triumph.
It was sweet revenge for the Ice Dogs, who squandered a two-goal lead and suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Magicians on Friday night. Fairbanks won the series opener 7-4 on Thursday.
The between-period jersey auctions during the Stick it to Cancer weekend series were a resounding success as a fundraiser for the Circle of Hope Foundation, the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation and the Ice Dogs.
More than $38,000 was brought in with the nine jerseys auctioned off Saturday night and more than $75,000 was raised during the three-game series.
The series also helped kick off Hockey Week in Fairbanks as the Ice Dogs honored the 1985-86 Gold Kings Midget A’s, the first Fairbanks youth hockey team to ever reach a national tournament, and 2022 Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Anna Culley.
Saturday night’s game was one of those events that Fairbanks hockey fans will remember for a long time.
Both goaltenders – Fairbanks’ Kayden Hargraves and Minnesota’s Josh Seeley were superb – both teams star forwards – Ice Dogs Alexander Malinowski and Magicians Hunter Longhi – made huge contributions to their respective teams and the shootout went nine players deep.
Fans couldn’t have asked for more.
Malinowski got things started for the Ice Dogs when he scored at the exact midway point of the first period off assists from Kevin Marx Noren and Brendan Miles.
Malinowski scored his second goal of the night and sixth of the series 17 seconds into the second period on the power play with assists going to Miles and Braden Lindstrom.
A little more than two minutes later, the Ice Dogs had a 3-0 lead as Noah Griswold put the puck in the back of the net with help from Jack Ring and Nolan Cunningham.
The Magicians came alive in the third period when Longhi and Jon Bell, assisted by Longhi, scored 34 seconds apart. Longhi touched off the two-goal spurt at the 5:31 mark.
The Magicians tied the game at 17:21 of the third when William Svenddal’s third goal of the season went through a maze of players and past Hargraves.
Both goaltenders came up with huge saves in the five-minute overtime period, setting the stage for a second straight shootout.
Longhi scored on the Magicians second shot against Hargraves, but the Ice Dogs countered with a goal by Marx Noren.
Hargraves denied the next seven Minnesota shooters before Welsch rifled a shot past Seeley for the game-winner.
The win was huge for the Ice Dogs, who moved back into first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings two points ahead for the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Springfield, which suffered a 9-1 loss to the Janesville Jets on Saturday night, has played four fewer games than the Ice Dogs.
The Ice Dogs have this weekend off before returning to the ice for a two-game series at the Anchorage Wolverines on March 4 and 5.
After another road series at the Kenai River Brown Bears on March 11-12, the Ice Dogs return to the Big Dipper on March 18 and 19 hosting the Wolverines.