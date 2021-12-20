The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finished the first half of the North American League season exactly the way they wanted.
With a 4-1 win Saturday night against the Janesville Jets in Wisconsin, the Ice Dogs went into the Christmas break with an eight-game winning streak and in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings.
“We’re excited about what we’ve done and what lies ahead,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via cell phone Saturday night. “This team is pretty tight and they think we’re building something that can carry over into the playoff season if we get there.”
The Ice Dogs finished the first half of the season with a 22-8-0-1 record for 45 points. That’s three points ahead of the second-place Springfield Jr. Blues, 20-9-1-1 for 42 points. Fairbanks and the East Division-leading New Jersey Titans lead the league with 45 points apiece.
“We have a lot of veterans on this team who are finding out what it’s like to be a true Ice Dogs player after last year with all that we went through with COVID, relocating and what not,” Stewart said. “They’ve done a great job of forming a cohesive team.”
Saturday night the Ice Dogs skated to a 1-1 tie in the first period, then scored three unanswered goals to pull away from the Jets and complete the sweep of the two-game series.
“This was one of those games where we could have said ‘hey, we’re just going home for Christmas,’” Stewart said. “But our guys are committed to each other so they came out and got a win. I’m proud of them for that.”
Cameron Ricotta scored two goals and had an assist to lead the way for the Ice Dogs, while goaltender Tyler Krivtsov stopped 26 of 27 shots that came his way to improve to 8-4-0-0 on the season.
“It wasn’t our best game but when we made mistakes, Krivtsov was there to make the save,” Stewart said.
Owen Neuharth got the Ice Dogs on the scoreboard just 4:11 into the game with his eighth goal of the season off assists from Noah Griswold and Billy Renfrew, but the Jets evened the score at 19:01 on a power-play goal by Cal Mell.
Ricotta scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 18:18 of the second period with an assist from Dakota MacIntosh.
Ricotta and MacIntosh hooked up again at 5:51 of the third period to give the Ice Dogs a 3-1 lead. Ricotta now has 12 goals on the season and is one of at least four Ice Dogs who have 10 or more goals this year.
Cam Shasby accounted for the final goal of the game at 15:25 with assists going to Ricotta and Jake Hale.
Both teams were 1 for 3 on the power play Saturday night.
After taking a week off for Christmas, the Ice Dogs will be back in action Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the Minnesota Wilderness. That will set the stage for a showdown at Springfield the following weekend.