Conrad

Jacob Conrad

Fairbanks Ice Dogs captain Jacob Conrad has signed a letter of intent to play for Division I Lake Superior State University this fall.

“That school has a great coaching staff that I believe in. It’s a program that’s had a lot of success and has a great history,” Conrad said of his choice to attend the school in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. “It’s a great fit for me and my family, and I’m really excited.”