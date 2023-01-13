Fairbanks Ice Dogs captain Jacob Conrad has signed a letter of intent to play for Division I Lake Superior State University this fall.
“That school has a great coaching staff that I believe in. It’s a program that’s had a lot of success and has a great history,” Conrad said of his choice to attend the school in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. “It’s a great fit for me and my family, and I’m really excited.”
The Wisconsin native said as a bonus, the schools is just a four-hour drive from his family home.
The future Laker’s hockey career began in the Green Bay area as soon as he could be laced into a pair of skates.
“I got into hockey at the age of 3,” Conrad said. “My dad grew up playing hockey, so I’ve just kind of been around hockey my whole life, ever since I can remember.”
Now 20, he’s previously played for high school and AAA leagues before transitioning to junior hockey. In 2020, Conrad debuted in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Stampede before finding a home with the NAHL’s Ice Dogs that same year.
“I thought I should head to the Ice Dogs and go to a place where I know was going to accept me as a player and they definitely have,” he said. “Looking back on it I would definitely make that same decision. I think we’ve all grown to love Dave (Allison) and the way he coaches. He also teaches a lot of things that you can take outside the world of hockey which is really important.”
The Ice Dogs, now sitting in first place in the Midwest Division, resume Club 49 Cup play at Big Dipper Arena tonight at 7:30 against Kenai River.
Fairbanks enters the two-game series at 20-11-3-0 with 43 points on the ledger, one ahead of the Minnesota Wilderness (19-10-1-3 42) and three ahead of the Brown Bears (19-14-1-1 40).