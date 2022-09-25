The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up their sixth road win of the young season — and second consecutive win over the Wisconsin Windigo —with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.
“It was a real brick builder,” coach Dave Allison said in a telephone interview after the game. “It was a hard-fought win. There are times you’re really proud of your group and tonight was one of those times.”
Despite Wisconsin taking double the shots attempted by Fairbanks — a 44-22 margin —the Windigo could not overcome multiple penalties nor the expert goaltending by Kayden Hargraves, the backbone of the team according to Allison.
Power plays were traded between teams during a scoreless first period. The Ice Dogs took the man advantage when Cole Schneider received 2 minutes for slashing. However, the Ice Dogs found themselves playing on the short end of a 3-on-5 for 20 seconds when Marc Lund had been sent to the penalty box for slashing at 8:10 and Kole Altergott received 2 for roughing.
An altercation between teams near the Windigo goal resulted in the Ice Dogs’ Gavin Waltz and Windigo’s Connor Mahoney each getting sent to the sin bin.
The second period began with an Ice Dogs advantage as Axel Begley of Wisconsin incurred a roughing penalty with 3 seconds remaining in the previous period.
Wisconsin stayed at least one man down for nearly the entirety of the second. Slashing calls against Benjamin Anderson (9:02) and Jonathan Bell (10:40) put the Windigo down two players. Bell was hit with an additional 10 minutes in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.Drew Fisher served the 2 for slashing on Bell’s behalf.
Wisconsin’s Cashen Naeve also did time in the penalty box, being called for hooking at the 12:50 mark.
Multiple Ice Dogs sent the puck towards Wisconsin goalie Gavin Moffat, but it was Noah Wood who put Fairbanks first goal on the board with 4:32 left in the second.
Wisconsin’s Axel Bagley tied the game 1-1 early in the third, and the Windigo appeared to be in the driver’s seat as three Ice Dogs were sent to the penalty box in a span of 4:35. Tyler Pfister drew a roughing minor; Dominic Evtimov was hit with a checkingfrom behind minor and an unsportsmanlike conduct major; and Hargraves received a delay of game minor that was served by Justin Biraben.
Withstanding the power play and 3-on-5 disadvantage, Tyler Herzberg scored on assists from Jacob Conrad and Marc Lund with 88 seconds left to give the Ice Dogs the win.
With a Janesville Jets overtime loss to Kenai River, Fairbanks now shared the lead in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division with a 6-2 record and 12 points.
“We’re going to be able to sit down with individuals and find out where they are with what they understand about how we want to play,” Allison said of the team’s four-week trip on the road. “We’ll understand how simple the game is when you play with support for each other.”
Fairbanks will wrap up its season-opening road trip next Friday and Saturday in Illinois against the Springfield Jr. Blues.