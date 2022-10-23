Tonight is your first of three chances to get a look at the 2022-23 Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Training camp officially opens this morning with the team’s first workout — a closed practice — at 9:30.
At 5:30 p.m. the North American Hockey League squad will take the ice for a scrimmage at the Big Dipper Arena.
Scrimmages on Tuesday and Thursday, also at 5:30 p.m., will be open to fans as well.
The defending Midwest Division champions will have 10 games on the road —starting Sep. 9 at the Minnesota Wilderness.
The home schedule begins Oct. 7-8 with the renewal of the Alaska Airlines Cup with Anchorage.
Season tickets can be ordered online at www.fairbanksicedogs.com.
