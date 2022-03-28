Three big dogs came through in the clutch to help the Fairbanks Ice Dogs stay in the hunt for the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division title on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Goaltender Kayden Hargraves turned in a spectacular 40-save performance, Brady Welsch netted a pair of clutch goals and the NAHL’s leading scorer, Alexander Malinowski, scored the game-winning goal as the Ice Dogs captured a 6-3 victory over the Chippewa Steel.
The win enabled the Ice Dogs to stay in a first-place tie with the Springfield Jr. Blues atop the Midwest Division. Both teams have 71 points. Fairbanks has four games remaining in the regular season and Springfield has six.
Saturday night’s game featured end-to-end action most of the night with both goalie’s turning in outstanding efforts.
Hargraves made three spectacular saves in the final two minutes of the second period and stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third to improve his season record to 20-10-1-1. His save as he rolled across the goal mouth with less than four minutes left in the third preserved the Ice Dogs 4-3 lead and set the stage for a pair of empty net goals in the final minute to account for the final margin of victory.
Chippewa goalie Croix Kochendorfer turned in his second straight strong performance. He beat the Ice Dogs 3-1 on Friday and came through with several clutch saves Saturday night before Malinowski’s bullet found its way into the net at 1:25 of the third to put the Ice Dogs ahead for good, 4-3.
Welsch scored his first goal of the game at 17:53 of the first period to give the Ice Dogs a 2-1 lead. After the Steel scored twice in the second to take a 3-2 lead, Welsch struck again at 13:43 of the second to even the score at 3-3 and set the stage for a wild third period.
The Ice Dogs started fast with a Cameron Ricotta goal at 4:51 of the first period, with assists from Braden Lindstrom and Nolan Cunningham.
Spencer Bellina got the Steel even at 16:02 of the first, but Welsch responded a little less than two minutes later thanks to help from Billy Renfrew and Tristan Sarsland.
Ryan Remick and Nick Sajevic notched goals at 7:24 and 8:26 of the second period to put Chippewa on top, but Hargraves stopped everything else that came his way and ultimately earned the win because of his teammates offensive firepower.
Tyler Stewart set up Welsch’s game-tying goal in the second and Ricotta earned the assist on Malinowski’s game-winner in the third.
Jake Hale’s empty-net goal at the 19:10 mark, assisted by Brendan Miles and McCabe Dvorak, iced the game for the Ice Dogs and Kevin Marx Noren’s empty-netter at 19:40 put an exclamation point on the victory. Billy Renfrew and Cunningham earned assists on the final goal of the game.
Earlier in the evening, Springfield defeated the Minnesota Magicians 4-3 in overtime, the Minnesota Wilderness blanked the Janesville Jets 4-0 and the Anchorage Wolverines drubbed the Kenai River Brown Bears 7-2.
While the Ice Dogs and Jr. Blues are tied for first with 71 points, the Wilderness lead the battle for third place with 64 points, followed by the Wolverines with 62, the Jets with 61 and the Magicians with 57. Chippewa and Kenai River are out of the playoff picture.
The Ice Dogs are at Kenai River, Springfield is at the Minnesota Wilderness and Janesville is at the Minnesota Magicians for games on April 1 and 2. Anchorage entertains Chippewa in a three-game series on March 31-April 2.
All four series have huge implications on which teams will wind up in the Midwest Division playoffs at the end of April.