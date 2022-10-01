The Ice Dogs ended their long season-opening stretch on the road Saturday with a 5-2 loss in their second meetng with the Springfield (Ill.) Jr. Blues.
“I think we did a lot of good things,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said in a cell phone interview after the game. “Our goal tending was good enough to win and I think that we played… more organized.”
Boasting a 7-3 record and leading the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division with 14 points as they conclude a 10-game road trip, in away games this season, Allison said Saturday’s loss to the Jr. Blues serves as a learning opportunity for the team rather than a blow to their momentum.
“We’ve had some games where the other team has outplayed us, and we had some fortuitous goals, and I think that that’s what happened more than anything tonight,” he said. “We all recognize things we need to get better at.”
First among those as Fairbanks prepares for Friday night’s home opener is gettiing more shots on goals.
“We’ve got to get this shooting mentality,” he said.
Saturday, Fairbanks shot on goal just 26 times.
Allison also hopes the energy of the hometown fans will help fuel his players back to victory.
Johnny Mead of Springfield pushed the first puck into the goal 8 minutes into play past goalie Jack Olson, creating a 1-0 lead in the first period.
The Jr. Blues extended their lead to 3-0 in the second with goals by Cole Lonsdale and Nikita Nikora.
The Ice Dogs got on the board with Julien Racine’s power play goal in the third, assisted by Justin Biraben and Gavin Waltz.
Tyler Borgula extended Springfield’s lead to 4-1 with 5:09 to play in the game. Tyler Herzberg capitalized on a power play opportunity — assisted by Brady Welsch and Jacob Conrad – with 1:15 to play to make it 4-2, but Borgula came through with an empty-net goal with 13 seconds to play.