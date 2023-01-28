Rivalry weekend started off with a bang for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in a 5-2 win over the host Anchorage Wolverines.
“It feels good. You know, it doesn’t matter who you play, at the end of the game and it’s the end of th season, you don’t want to have excuses or regrets,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “They’re a good team, and they’re better when they’re together.”
The win puts the Ice Dogs back in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division with 49 points to Minnesota’s 48. But heading into Friday’s match up, Fairbanks trailed Anchorage in the Club 49 Cup standings 21 points to 13, with new NAHL club Kenai River in third with seven. Friday night’s win closes that game to 21-15.
On what the road to taking the Cup again looks like, Allison emphasized that if the team can play together and respect each other, everything else will fall into place.
The first period was largely a gridlocked battle between the teams with the majority of play spent in the Ice Dogs’ defensive zone with shot after shot being pelted at goal tender Kayden Hargraves. Fairbanks balanced out the game with a series of odd-man rushes, but the puck never stayed in their possession for long.
A power play opportunity at the end of the opening period handed the Ice Dogs their first goal of the night. Domenick Evitmov sunk the puck by goaltender Shane Soderwall with an assist by Billy Renfrew and Joey Potter with only seconds remaining on the one-man advantage.
“They struggled in the first period, and then they just got together and basically said ‘You know, we’re better than this’ and they played with a lot more structure and a lot more support,” Allison said.
Pulling further ahead in the second period, Hargraves remained a brick wall while the rest of the Ice Dogs kept the puck in the offensive zone. Fairbanks scored early with a goal by Julian Recine off two rebounds from Potter and Justin Biraben and an assist from Sam Berry.
The Wolverines found themselves shorthanded once again due to a hooking call on Bo Cosman, which the Ice Dogs converted into their third goal of the night and second for Recine, aided by Renfrew and Potter.
While a third power play presented itself with six minutes remaining, but Anchorage pulled together to kill the play. Coming off of the insurance goal, the Wolverines were determined to break Hargraves and finally sent the puck into the net with a minute remaining in the second on a goal by Tomake Haula. Nonetheless Hargraves, a four-time Midwest Division Star of the Week, finished with 38 saves on 40 shot attempts.
Odd-man rushes continued to be an asset for Fairbanks in the third period. A 2-on-1 breakaway had Tyler Herzberg and Cole Burke breaking down the ice, the former launching a puck that rebounded off Burke’s stick and into the net.
The Wolverines went on their first power play of the game 14 minutes into the last period due to a kneeing call on Evitmov. They capitalized on that with an unassisted goal by Jackson Reineke.
Cutting the lead to 4-2 late, the Wolverines pulled their goalie in hopes of a tie
during regulation. But with a mere 8 seconds on the clock, Renfrew broke away and scored an empty-net goal, assisted by Herzberg.
The Ice Dogs will take another shot at chipping into the Wolverines’ Club 49 Cup lead tonight at 7 p.m.