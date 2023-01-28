Julian Recine

Rivalry weekend started off with a bang for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in a 5-2 win over the host Anchorage Wolverines.

“It feels good. You know, it doesn’t matter who you play, at the end of the game and it’s the end of th season, you don’t want to have excuses or regrets,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “They’re a good team, and they’re better when they’re together.”