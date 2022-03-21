A Fairbanks Ice Dogs offensive explosion rocked the Big Dipper Ice Arena Saturday night.
Following a frustrating 4-2 loss to the Anchorage Wolverines on Friday night, the Ice Dogs unleashed a mighty offensive onslaught Saturday night as eight different players scored goals in an 8-3 North American Hockey League victory in front of a capacity crowd to cap off Military Appreciation Weekend.
After a frustrating four and a half periods against Anchorage goaltender Shane Soderwall, the NAHL’s leading scored, Fairbanks forward Alexander Malinowski, scored a power-play goal midway through the second period touching off an avalanche of goals and propelling Fairbanks to the win.
Malinowski’s goal, a blast from the right faceoff circle, broke a scoreless tie at 10:23 of the second period and set off a four-goal explosion over the next four minutes to completely changed the complexion of the game. Cameron Ricotta and Kevin Marx Noren set up the most critical goal of the series for the Ice Dogs.
Before the second period ended Fairbanks had a 5-0 lead on goals from Brendan Miles, Tristan Sarsland, Jake Hale and Tyler Stewart.
Miles and Sarsland, both defensemen, scored 35 seconds apart starting at 12:04. Hale’s goal came exactly four minutes after Malinowski’s blast had found its way past Soderwall.
Stewart’s goal at 17:21 of the second capped the five-goal surge by the Ice Dogs.
Fairbanks kept it going in the third period as Marcus Lund and Nolan Cunningham made the score 7-0 before Anchorage finally got on the scoreboard.
A goal by the Wolverines’ Campbell Chichosv at 10:12 of the third period broke up Fairbanks goalie Tyler Krivtsov’s bid for a shutout. Krivtsov made 23 saves, including several clutch stops in the first 30 minutes, to earn the win for the Ice Dogs.
Noah Griswold picked up the Ice Dogs final goal of the game to make the score 8-1 at 18:10 of the third period.
Anchorage’s Drake Albers and Cameron Morris scored goals 12 seconds apart in the final 1:04 for the Wolverines.
Ricotta (three assists) and Lund (goal and 2 assists) led the Ice Dogs offense with three points apiece. Malinowski, Hale, Griswold, Stewart and Jack Ring registered two points apiece. Braden Lindstrom and Love Bergvall also had assists for the Ice Dogs.
The win enabled the Ice Dogs to maintain a two-point lead over the Springfield Jr. Blues in the race for the NAHL Midwest Division title. With four weeks left in the regular season, the Ice Dogs have 69 points and Springfield has 67. The Jr. Blues defeated the Minnesota Magicians 3-2 in overtime Saturday night. Springfield has played two fewer games than Fairbanks.
Anchorage, meanwhile, dropped to fifth place in the battle for the final two Midwest Division playoff spots. The Minnesota Wilderness lead that race with 61 points, followed by the Janesville Jets with 59, Anchorage with 58 and the Minnesota Magicians with 56.
The Ice Dogs return to action Friday night when they entertain the Chippewa Steel at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper. The two teams clash again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.