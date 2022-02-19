Alexander Malinowski and Cameron Ricotta carried the offense and goaltender Kayden Hargraves made some key saves to carry the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to victory in the opening game of their Stick it to Cancer Weekend series against the Minnesota Magicians.
Malinowski registered a pure hat trick, Ricotta scored twice in the span of 16 seconds and Hargraves notched 30 saves as the Ice Dogs skated to a 7-4 triumph over the Magicians in front of a loud crowd at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Part of the weekend series includes the auctioning of Ice Dogs jerseys to raise money for the Circle of Hope Foundation, the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation and the Ice Dogs.
Thursday’s auction netted more than $12,000, with goaltender Tyler Krivtsov’s jersey going for $3,000. More jerseys were auctioned off during Friday night’s game and the auction concludes at tonight’s 7:30 p.m. showdown.
All three of Malinowski’s goals were unassisted and he pretty much assured himself of getting the game-winning goal by scoring the Ice Dogs fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the night.
His first unassisted goal of the game snapped a 3-3 tie and put the Ice Dogs ahead for good at 4-3. His second unassisted tally came at 1:50 of the third period, shortly after the Ice Dogs killed off a penalty. It was the first Fairbanks rush into the Magicians zone in the final 20 minutes and proved to be the game-winning goal.
His final goal was a thing of beauty while the Ice Dogs were skating short-handed. He stripped the puck from a Minnesota player in the Magicians zone, walked out in front of goalie Josh Langford and slid the puck into the net from about 10 feet out in front.
Malinowski, a native of Linkoping, Sweden, who plans to attend American International University, now leads the Ice Dogs with 25 goals and 34 assists for 59 points on the season.
Ricotta scored his two goals at 4:50 and 5:06 of the second period to erase a 2-1 first period deficit. Sam Berry set up the first goal, while Braden Lindstrom and McCabe Dvorak assisted on the second goal.
Marcus Lund picked up the first goal of the game at 4:20 of the first period with assists to Jake Hale and Jack Ring giving the Ice Dogs a short-lived 1-0 lead.
Ring put the finishing touches on the victory with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.
After the Ice Dogs took the early lead, the Magicians came back to take a 2-1 lead on a pair of Lucas Kanta goals assisted by Hunter Longhi.
“We didn’t have the energy or intensity we wanted to have in the first period,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “But the guys refocused and found a way to grind out the win.”
Longhi, who had the best offensive night of any player on the ice with a goal and three assists for four points, tied the game at 3-3 at 8:31 of the second period, but then Malinowski took things into his own hands.
After Malinowski’s three straight goals, Minnesota’s Trevor Kukkonen scored a power-play goal to complete the Magicians offensive output.
Hargraves made several key stops late in the second period and early in the third to keep the Magicians from getting back in the game. He finished with 30 saves.
Fairbanks scored on seven of its 27 shots on goal. Minnesota was 2 for 4 on the power play, while Fairbanks failed to convert on its two chances.