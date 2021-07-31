It’s been a tremendous ride for Ice Dogs assistant coach Scott Deur during his six year tenure in Fairbanks. Sad news for Ice Dog nation, that tenure has now come to an end.
Considering the circumstances, however, it’s wonderful news for him, his family, and even the Ice Dogs.
After six years as an assistant with Fairbanks, Deur has been named head coach and General Manager of the Odessa Jackalopes, also of the NAHL. It’s Deur’s first head coaching front office position at the NAHL level.
The move was announced by the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Hockey Club Facebook page.
“CONGRATULATIONS Scott Deur on being named head coach and GM of hockey operations for the Odessa Jackalopes!” read the Facebook post. “Thank you for six years of hard work and commitment to the organization, our players and this community! You will be missed, but we are extremely excited for you to take this next step in your career. #Onceadogalwaysadog”
The Ice Dogs have gone 227-86-27 in the six years since Deur joined the team, the highlight being winning the Robertson Cup in his first year on the bench. The Dogs also advanced to the Robertson Cup finals in 2019 and looked like they’d be back there again in 2020 before the season was canceled due to Covid-19. The Dogs lost in the opening round of the playoffs last year.
“I want to thank (Ice Dogs General Manager) Rob Proffitt, (Ice Dogs head coach) Trevor Stewart, and the rest of the Ice Dogs organization for the last six years,” Deur said in a statement.
The Jackalopes went 12-36-8 last season and missed the playoffs. Fairbanks and Odessa are not scheduled to play each other this year. Contact Hart Pisani at 459-7530