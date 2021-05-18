Get to the Ice Dogs office fast, because playoff tickets should go even faster.
After the NAHL playoffs were canceled last year due to Covid, playoff hockey is finally back in Fairbanks. The Dogs will host the Minnesota Magicians this weekend for at least games one and two of a best-of-five series. Those games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
Tickets for both games go on sale today at 10 a.m. and the office will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets sales will resume tomorrow at 10 a.m. and continue into 7 p.m.
Or until there’s no more tickets left.
When the Ice Dogs announced their return to Fairbanks, tickets for the seven regular season home games sold out in one day. The Big Dipper Ice Arena will remain at a 50% capacity of 1,100 fans for the playoff series, so tickets should go just as quickly with postseason fever reaching interior Alaska.
Should the Dogs go up 2-0, the series will move to Minnesota and all remaining games (no matter how many) will be played there. If the series is tied at 1-1 or the Dogs fall behind 0-2, there will be a third game on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Fairbanks. Should that happen, tickets would go on sale after Saturday nights game.
Tickets can only be bought in person at the Ice Dogs office at 139 32nd Ave. behind Enterprise Rental Car on South Cushman. At this time, masks and social distancing will still be required for all in attendance. General Manager Rob Proffitt said that all those unable to get tickets in time will be able to attend watch parties at Oasis or Fenders.
The Dogs finished the regular season in second place in the Midwest Division at 25-19-2-2 with 54 points. The Magicians finished third at 24-21-3-0 with 51 points. The two teams tied the regular season series at 5-5. Whichever team wins will face the winner of the series between first place Janesville and fourth place Kenai River. Fairbanks was 4-6 against the Jets this season and 6-2 against the Brown Bears.
