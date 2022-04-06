Hello, Fairbanks.
I’m Jeff Olsen, the new sports editor at the Daily News Miner.
As I began writing this introduction, I was on the back porch of my home in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb adjacent to Austin where I grew up. So why would I, on the north side of 50, want to leave this mostly blissful semi-retirement to go shopping for things like snow boots and an engine block heater and embark upon a new adventure in The Last Frontier? That’s simple.
Sports are, and always have been, my passion.
I was introduced to the concept of competition at the age of 3, when I attended a summer day camp operated by Fred Akers. Coach Akers was then an assistant football coach at the University of Texas and would later serve as head coach. Those carefree summer days were spent swimming, playing kickball, learning basketball, trying our hands at archery and riding horses. In a way it was unfair to those of us who were blessed with attending that camp because, quite frankly, life would never be as good as it was then.
My youth sports regimen consisted of soccer, basketball, flag football, volleyball, and track and field. There was one consistent theme through them all — I was terrible! To sum it up, I was allowed in for one play in middle school flag football and I was so excited that when I reached the huddle I yelled “Quarterback draw!” loudly enough for the fans in the stands to know what play was coming. A spin move by the defensive end I was supposed to block left me on his backside as he yanked the flag off our quarterback 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage. I returned to the sidelines and watched the rest of the game — and the rest of the season — with our coach.
Eventually, my parents found a competitive swimming program at the University of Texas’ state of the art swim center, and my life would never be the same. Despite a slow start — my first coach suggested my dad find another sport for me — I ended up setting my first state record at age 12 and a National Age Group record at age 14.
Growing up in the University of Texas pool, I thought everyone was an Olympian. The exposure to being surrounded by the sport’s best coaches and best athletes helped inspire me to earn a place on the UT roster, winning two national titles, and on the U.S. National team. My highlight for Team USA was anchoring an 800-meter freestyle relay team to a gold medal in the 1987 World University Games in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. While I fell short of making the 1988 Olympic team, I responded under the guidance of Coach Mark Schubert to finish third at U.S. Nationals the next summer in the 400 free. I tried to show my appreciation for his dedication to my success 8 years later when I named my son Mark. As my swimming career wound down I was able to complete some open water challenges, including swimming a 25-kilometer (15.1-mile) race in Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River.
My first paycheck in sports came in graduate school, when I was able to be an agate clerk (the guy who made the Scoreboard page) and correspondent for the Austin American-Statesman. My first job out of grad school was on the sports staff in Columbus, Ga., and although it ended up being mostly design and editing, I still remember being able to write about a few events here and there. At the height of the Atlanta Falcons’ “Too Legit” era I found myself in the pressbox with M.C. Hammer, Wayne Newton and Evander Holyfield watching Deion Sanders electrify the crowd. At halftime, Hammer apologized for breaking the unwritten rule of “no cheering in the pressbox,” then broke it again as Sanders returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
As my family grew to four children, transitioned from newspaper copy editor to broadcast journalist with three years in the Army and then stepped full-time into the field of teaching and coaching. (Honestly, it’s sometimes more fun to work with kids than it is to work with adults.) I was able to take the skills I learned from my coaches and twice earn Texas High School Swimming Coach of the Year honors during my time at the helm of a boys’ team that finished third in state and a girls’ team that won a pair of state titles. I also led a junior college team in the thriving metropolis of Fort Dodge, Iowa, to a pair of Top 5 national finishes on the men’s and women’s side.
My focus on sports of late has been on my children. Olivia, my oldest daughter (now 30) twice earned a trip to high school regionals in swimming. My son, Mark, finished second at state in the 200-yard free and was able to join my former college coach at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, where he won a state community college team championship. My youngest, Heidi, is a freshman swimmer and water polo player there now and is wrapping up her first season in the water since the pandemic interrupted her senior year of high school. Gretchen, who is older than Heidi by 18 months, also enjoyed competitive swimming — until the day her little sister beat her. She then discovered rowing, earning a spot on the roster at Southern Methodist University. Unfortunately, the pandemic response also derailed her career — as it did so many young athletes — and she is now focusing on finishing her degree.
So, what does all of this have to do with me arriving in Fairbanks?
Through the benevolence of my late birth mother, I have had for the past few years an opportunity to retire from full-time teaching and pursue my dreams. For four deployments over two years I taught college courses to sailors and Marines on U.S. Navy warships, circling the globe twice. Last year, I worked as a lifeguard at Disneyland. I finally made it to Hawaii in January, along with a mild case of Covid-19. But ultimately, backtracking to sports journalism was near the top of the list, as was exploring The Last Frontier. I hope to be here for many years to come, discovering all the state has to offer.
I recognize that the sports editor plays an important role in the community. No event is too small, no accomplishment irrelevant to share with the readers of the paper and throughout the social media channels we will be developing. I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity, and am ecstatic to learn and share the stories of the Olympic sport, university and high school athletes of Central Alaska, in addition to those participating in recreational leagues at all age levels. I’m also told there will be the mushers, snow machine racers, Nordic skiers, Native American sports athletes, and more that awaits me.
I encourage you to reach out to me with information on your upcoming events, as well as you sharing your feedback on what the new guy has done well or could improve upon. My email is jolsen@newsminer.com and my phone number is 907-459-7530.