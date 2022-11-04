Trudging through nearly a foot of snow falling in Anchorage this weekend, the Interior’s top swimmers and divers have a chance to shine at the Alaska state championship meet.
The top two questions for Fairbanks’ athletes are whether Hutchison High senior Grace Green will repeat as state champion on the 1-meter springboard, and how high up the team rankings West Valley will finish with its contingent of 18 swimmers and five divers.
Greene is again seeded first at state, based on her Region VI performance at Hamme Pool last week in which she tallied 409.55 points.
“It’s more of a mental sport than a physically challenging sport,” said the former gymnast who switched to diving following an injury.
Greene, who trains in a club league with divers from several schools, notes that she has conflicting feelings on her state showing.
“It is kind of a tricky dynamic,” she explains. “I want them to do so well, but I also want to beat them.”
The senior who plans to continue diving with her club team until graduation in May and then pursue studies at a university in Scotland will face two teammates from West Valley — Region VI runners-up Ava Pletnikoff and Aylin Hawkins.
Wolf Pack coach Kris Haggland is hoping they and their teammates will show their teeth in the two-day meet spanning today and Saturday to improve on last year’s runner-up finish for the girls and seventh-place finish for the boys.
With a qualifier seeded in the top eight of every event except for the girls’ 100 backstroke, those goals are both in reach.
“It’s exciting to have them all heading (to State),” she said in a telephone interview from the Fairbanks airport Thursday. “We got a few in this year who didn’t get in last year, so I think that’s positive.
The former University of Washington swimmer has built an impressive program, thanks in part to creating an environment conducive to her athletes’ growth.
“Any of our student-athletes can improve and find success,” she said. “Whatever level they are at they can work toward self improvement.”
Standing out among that group are seniors Samantha Bristor and Blaque Secor (Sr), and freshman Zen Schaetzle.
“I’m excited,” said Bristor, who will swim for the University of Nevada next year. “It’s like my last one, so I get to see my friends… from Anchorage and all over the state.”
The senior, who is seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free, began swimming a decade ago after her parents had her sample various sports to find the right fit.
Secor will join Bristor on the 200 medley and 200 free relays and swim in the 50 freestyle in addition to competing against Bristor in the 100 freestyle.
“They have a pretty friendly relationship,” Haggard said. “They work together real well… they are pretty encouraging to each other, so it’s a nice, positive relationship.”
Secor, who is still weighing her options for a college program, has been swimming as far back as she remembers.
“I joined a competitive team when I was 5, and I’ve probably been swimming before that,” she said. “My goals are just to have fun with it and see what I can do because it’s senior year, and anything could happen,.
The 50 free, where she’s seeded sixth, will be a rematch with sophomore teammate Talia Wentz, with whom she tied for first at regionals on Saturday.
One of the youngest Wolf Pack members to qualify for state is Schaetzle, who won both the 200 free and 100 butterfly at regionals.
“I’m really excited and happy,” said the freshman, who toggles between swimming and skiing. “I got pretty good times (at Regionals) and I’ll be on two relays.”
Both today’s swimming preliminaries and Saturday’s finals start at 1:30 p.m. at the Bartlett High School pool. Diving preliminaries are Saturday morning at 9 o’clock, with finals embedded in the swimming finals that afternoon.