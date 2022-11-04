Divers 1104

Diver Grace Green of Hutchison (center) is the defending state champion on the 1-meter springboard, while West Valley’s Ava Pletnikoff and Aylin Hawkins will also compete. 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Trudging through nearly a foot of snow falling in Anchorage this weekend, the Interior’s top swimmers and divers have a chance to shine at the Alaska state championship meet.

The top two questions for Fairbanks’ athletes are whether Hutchison High senior Grace Green will repeat as state champion on the 1-meter springboard, and how high up the team rankings West Valley will finish with its contingent of 18 swimmers and five divers.